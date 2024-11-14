Technology News
Gemini in Gmail Gets Integration With Google Calendar App, Lets Users Ask Date-Based Queries

With the Google Calendar integration with Gemini in Gmail, users can now ask the AI to create events.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 18:55 IST
Gemini in Gmail Gets Integration With Google Calendar App, Lets Users Ask Date-Based Queries

Photo Credit: Gmail

Users can tap on the Ask Gemini icon on the top of the Gmail interface to access Google Calendar

Highlights
  • The Gemini feature is only available to Google Workspace users
  • Gemini in Gmail cannot add or remove guests from events
  • The feature is only available on the web currently
Gemini in Gmail is getting support for more artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities. On Wednesday, Google announced the integration of the Google Calendar app with its native AI model Gemini. This way, eligible users can use Gemini within Gmail to ask Calendar-based queries to users. The feature is available to those Google Workspace users who have one of the Gemini add-ons. This feature is currently only available on the web. Notably, last month the Mountain View-based tech giant expanded the AI-powered ‘Help Me Write' and ‘Polish' features on the web.

Gemini in Gmail Gets Google Calendar Integration

In a blog post, the tech giant detailed the new feature. Gmail already has several Google apps integrated with the mail client. Google Calendar is one of them. Users can use the Calendar integration to add tasks on a future date, set up meetings, and check the day plans of coworkers.

Now, the tech giant is rolling out the integration of Gemini to the Calendar app available on the side panel of Gmail. With this, users can tap on the ‘Ask Gemini' icon present on the top right corner of Gmail's web interface and ask several queries that require the Calendar functionality.

gemini in gmail calendar Gemini in Gmail

Gemini in Gmail gets integrated with Google Calendar
Photo Credit: Google

 

For instance, users can ask about their own upcoming calendar events or ask Gemini to create a one-time and repeating calendar event. Highlighting an example, the post said users can ask Gemini to “Create a [30 min] calendar event for my weekly [yoga class] every [Monday and Wednesday] at [9 AM]”, and the AI will add it immediately.

However, there are several limitations to what the AI can do currently. Gemini cannot add or remove guests from events, create events by extracting information from an email, pull up attachments from calendar events, or add or manage meeting rooms. Further, the AI tool also cannot perform complex tasks such as finding the best time to meet another person in the organisation.

Notably, Google Calendar integration for Gemini in Gmail is available to Workspace users with Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, Gemini Education Premium, or the Google One AI Premium add-ons.

Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Crypto Taxes Generated $78 Million in Kenya, Authorities Target Over $460 Million

