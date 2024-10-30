Google says more features have been added to the Memory Saver feature
Google Chrome has rolled out new features for better control of desktop resources used by the web browser. These are aimed at providing a more efficient browsing experience. The Memory Saver feature now has three new modes, each of which tweaks the browser's performance differently based on browsing habits and system needs. It also introduces a new Performance Detection tool which is claimed to identify the potential issues with Chrome and offer suggestions to the user.
New Performance Controls in Google Chrome
In a blog post, Google highlighted the introduction of the Performance Detection tool in Chrome. As the name suggests, it can offer solutions based on the issues detected by it, such as the browser slowing down due to extra resources being used. The user will then be notified via a “Performance issue alert”, along with a “Fix now” option which automatically rectifies the issues. The Performance Detection tool can be disabled in Chrome Settings if users wish to have manual control over the performance settings.
Changes have also been made to the Memory Saver feature which was first introduced in 2022 and can personalise the browser's performance based on usage. Following the update, users can choose between three different modes: Moderate, Balanced, and Maximum. The Moderate mode closes tabs based on the system's requirements. When using the Maximum mode, Chrome tabs will be closed as soon as their usage is stopped.
Google has also rolled out more options for personalising performance controls. Users can now specify the websites that should always remain active, toggle the visual indicators for inactive tabs and memory usage in tab hover cards. These additions are part of the October 2024 update for Google Chrome.
