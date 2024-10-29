Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Rolls Out AI Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms

Google Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms

With the Help Me Write shortcut, users can provide prompts to fine-tune the text in emails on Gmail.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 October 2024 18:30 IST
Google Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Help Me Write feature is available on both mobile and web

Highlights
  • Help Me Write shortcut will now appear in the body of the email
  • Polish shortcut will appear for drafts with more than 12 words
  • Google says this feature is already turned on by default
Advertisement

Google is rolling out features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to the web and mobile, including new shortcuts. Following the latest Workspace updates, the Mountain View-based tech giant brings a new ‘Help Me Write' shortcut which leverages AI to provide writing suggestions when writing or refining text in open text fields on the web. Additionally, another shortcut for the ‘Polish' feature has been added to the mobile and web platforms.

New AI Shortcuts in Gmail

In a blog post, Google highlighted the expansion of the ‘Help Me Write' and ‘Polish' shortcuts to the web. The Help Me Write shortcut will now appear in the body of the email when its draft is empty on the web. Meanwhile, its placement on Gmail for mobile will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the Polish shortcut will now appear for drafts with more than 12 words, as per Google. Users will need to swipe right on the shortcut to get a polished email output. Alternatively, they can use the Control+H keyboard shortcut for the same. They can further refine the draft with three preset options: Formalise, Elaborate or Shorten.

With Help Me Write, users can provide prompts to fine-tune the text. It can be a phrase, question, instruction, or sentence, as per Google. To rewrite the existing text, users can highlight the text they want to rewrite and then right-click on it.

Google says this feature is already turned on by default and there is no admin control for it. Furthermore, it cannot be disabled by users. It is available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on and Google One AI Premium subscribers. It is being rolled out gradually for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The company says it might take up to 15 days for it to be visible to all Gmail users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, Google AI, Gmail
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bringing the Sun's Goodness into Your Home: Voltas Beko Refrigerators with Harvest Fresh Technology
Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Tipped to Get 7-Inch Display

Related Stories

Google Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of November 4 Launch
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  3. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  4. OnePlus 13 to Come With Higher Water Resistance Rating Than OnePlus 12
  5. Tecno Megapad 10 With 10.1-Inch HD+ Screen, 7,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. These Apple Intelligence Features Are Now Available With iOS 18.1 Update
  7. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.7.1 Update for iPhone Models Not on iOS 18: Details
  2. Apple Set for Biggest Revenue Jump in 2 Years on iPhone Demand in China
  3. Oppo Find X8 Ultra Said to Get Quad Rear Camera Unit Including Dual Periscope Telephoto Sensors
  4. OnePlus Open 2 Leak Suggests Wireless Charging Support, 5,700mAh Battery, and Slim Build
  5. Google Rolls Out AI-Powered ‘Help Me Write’ Shortcut to Gmail for Web, Expands ‘Polish’ to More Platforms
  6. Mysterious AI Image Generator ‘Red Panda’ Emerges on Top of Benchmark Leaderboard
  7. Intel Set for Big Drop in Quarterly Revenue as Chipmaker Struggles to Bounce Back
  8. Google Pixel Watch 5 to Get First Custom Tensor Smartwatch Chip in 2026: Report
  9. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Confirmed to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Tipped to Get 7-Inch Display
  10. NASA Unveils Nine Potential Landing Regions for Artemis III Moon Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »