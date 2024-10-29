Google is rolling out features powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to the web and mobile, including new shortcuts. Following the latest Workspace updates, the Mountain View-based tech giant brings a new ‘Help Me Write' shortcut which leverages AI to provide writing suggestions when writing or refining text in open text fields on the web. Additionally, another shortcut for the ‘Polish' feature has been added to the mobile and web platforms.

New AI Shortcuts in Gmail

In a blog post, Google highlighted the expansion of the ‘Help Me Write' and ‘Polish' shortcuts to the web. The Help Me Write shortcut will now appear in the body of the email when its draft is empty on the web. Meanwhile, its placement on Gmail for mobile will remain the same.

Meanwhile, the Polish shortcut will now appear for drafts with more than 12 words, as per Google. Users will need to swipe right on the shortcut to get a polished email output. Alternatively, they can use the Control+H keyboard shortcut for the same. They can further refine the draft with three preset options: Formalise, Elaborate or Shorten.

With Help Me Write, users can provide prompts to fine-tune the text. It can be a phrase, question, instruction, or sentence, as per Google. To rewrite the existing text, users can highlight the text they want to rewrite and then right-click on it.

Google says this feature is already turned on by default and there is no admin control for it. Furthermore, it cannot be disabled by users. It is available for Google Workspace customers with Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on and Google One AI Premium subscribers. It is being rolled out gradually for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The company says it might take up to 15 days for it to be visible to all Gmail users.