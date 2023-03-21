Technology News
  Google Chrome 'Quick Delete' Feature to Erase 15 Minutes of Browsing History Spotted on Android: Report

Users can reportedly enable the hidden quick delete feature on Google Chrome with a few steps.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2023 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Google.com

The Google app already offers the ability to clear 15 minutes of browsing history

Highlights
  • Google Chrome is bringing a quick delete feature to Android
  • The feature might be located in three-dot settings menu
  • Chrome currently allows users to delete history for the last hour

Google Chrome is reportedly working on a new feature for its Android app that will let users clear their browsing history for the last 15 minutes. The feature that appeared in the recently updated Chromium source code, has now been spotted in the form of a new quick delete option that is likely to be be added to the three-dot menu. Currently, Chrome let users clear their browsing history for the last one hour, 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks, and "all time". However, the Google app already has the ability to clear 15 minutes of browsing history.

A Techdows report states that the latest version of Chrome for Android from the Google Play store includes the quick delete option to clear recent history from Chrome for Android. However, the feature needs to be enabled via a Chrome flag, as per the report. Gadgets 360 was unable to turn on the feature on the latest version of Chrome for Android.

The upcoming feature was spotted last month in the Chromium source code. The feature will allow users to delete their browsing history and cache from the last 15 minutes on Chrome for Android. The report also suggested that the new feature will appear as an option in the three-dot menu available at the top right corner in Chrome.

As of now, Google Chrome offer five options when clearing browsing data: the last one hour, 24 hours, 7 days, 4 weeks, and "all time". However, once rolled out, the new feature will give users more granular control over their browsing and personal data.

Google already offers this ability to clear 15 minutes of browsing history for its Android search app. It introduced the feature last year in March at its 2021 Google I/O event, enabling users to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history. To use this feature, users can simply head to the Google app and click on their profile followed by the 'Delete last 15 min' option in the pop-up menu.

Meanwhile, Google has recently rolled out the stable version of ChromeOS 111 for Chromebooks. The latest update brings new features including Google's Fast Pair support for compatible Bluetooth accessories. It will offer a more simplified pairing experience on the devices between the supported platforms that share the same Google account. 

 

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google Chrome, Chrome, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
India’s Crypto Community to Swell to 156 Million Users in 2023, Leave US, UK Behind: Report

