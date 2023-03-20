Google Camera 8.8, the latest version of Google's camera app for Pixel handsets, is rolling out to older smartphone models. The update brings performance improvements to the company's camera app. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners will see improvements while using the Night Sight feature to see reduced noise in images with the help of machine learning technology. The update is available for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and adds camera stability and performance improvements in certain conditions.

According to a 9to5Google report, the Google Camera 8.8 update for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro brings the Faster Night Sight feature from the latest generation of Pixel phones, along with improved exposure levels and fewer motion blur issues. This feature was first introduced on the Pixel 7 series out-of-the-box.

The report further says that the new Camera 8.8 update will let users select the exposure time accordingly using the camera app. They can tap the “seconds” option on the Night Sight tab and select between ​1,2, 3, or Max (6s) exposure time. They can select an appropriate option depending on the lighting conditions they are working with.

Additionally, Google's recently released March patch also improves the camera stability and performance in certain conditions for the Pixel 6 as well as the Pixel 7 series of smartphones. Owners of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will also benefit from better colour accuracy or exposure levels for the front cameras. Notably, Google Camera 8.8 update is available for sideload via popular APK sharing website APKMirror. It is likely to be available widely via the Play Store.

Meanwhile, Google also announced its latest Feature Drop for the Pixel smartphones and the new Pixel Watch. The March Pixel Feature Drop is now available for download and is around 500MB in size, as per the report.

