Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a have started receiving the March 2023 software update. Google is offering fixes for some known bugs in its latest rollout and the update brings 5G support for the Pixel 6a users in India. The Pixel 6-series phones are getting an update with firmware version TQ2A.230305.008.E1. The latest Pixel feature drop adds improved Night Sight on Tensor-powered smartphones. Besides, the Magic Eraser is now more widely available. The tech giant previously rolled out the update to the Pixel 7 series models last week.

After rolling out March 2023 security patch to the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5a, and the Pixel 7 series last week, Google is now rolling out the update to the Google Pixel 6 series devices. The new feature drop, announced via Twitter, brings various fixes and 5G support for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a. Airtel and Reliance Jio are offering 5G services to users in India and the update enables the Pixel 6a to connect to their 5G networks. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were not launched in India officially.

The Pixel 6-series phones are getting an update with firmware version TQ2A.230305.008.E1 in the US. The update adds the Faster Night Sight feature that allows quick capture of low-light photos to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models. It is not available for the Tensor-powered Pixel 6a. Other improvements that made it into the March feature drop include a Magic Eraser feature, Direct My Call feature, and the ability to track timers across devices. It also includes a fix for issues causing Live Translate feature besides upgrades to the fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi connectivity and battery performance. The update last week enabled improved Dual SIM Dual Standby on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro that allows handset owners to use two eSIMs at the same time without using the physical SIM.

The March 2023 feature drop will be available to eligible Google Pixel 6 series phone users through an over-the-air (OTA) update. It is recommended to update your Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a handsets while they are put on charge and connected to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

