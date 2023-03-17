YouTube Music Spotted Displaying Song Credits, Detailed Info on Albums: Details

Technology News
The update is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks via an app update.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 17 March 2023 18:56 IST
YouTube claims it has over 80 million subscribers around the world

Highlights
  • YouTube has not officially announced the song credits feature
  • It was spotted by users who got it first and shared on Reddit
  • YouTube Music is levelling up to compete with Spotify, Tidal

YouTube Music has reportedly introduced another feature on its platform to raise its convenience quotient for the 80 million global users it claims to cater to. In a fresh update, YouTube Music is quietly beginning to show the credits of albums and songs. The music-streaming platform is trying to establish itself as largely as its competitors, including Spotify, around different parts of the world. With the inclusion of the new feature as spotted, listeners will be able to see details about the performer, lyricist, as well as the producer on the YouTube Music player interface.

A ‘View Song Credits' option is reportedly being rolled-out as part of the in-built choices YouTube Music gives its users — like the option to add the song to the playlist or to share it with others via social networking platforms. A Reddit user shared glimpses of how this much-requested option looked like on the YouTube Music app.

The screenshots interestingly also showed the platform was displaying the ‘music metadata provided by' details under all songs. As per a report by 9to5Google, this metadata information could trouble independent artists, not signed by any labels, who are looking to get discovered on the platform. It is, for now, reportedly unclear how can the data is supposed to be submitted to the platform.

The update is expected to reach more users in the coming weeks via an app update. To grow its monthly active users, YouTube is loading up its music app with a plethora of features. Last month, for instance, it said it was planning to offer background listening for podcasts.

In addition, YouTube Music is looking to add an array of enhanced library tools to have podcast creators experiment with advanced audio technologies. The platform now also allows its users to create customised radio playlists by selecting artists and songs.

