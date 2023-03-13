Google is rolling out the stable version of ChromeOS 111 for Chromebooks. The latest stable channel update for ChromeOS brings new features including Google's Fast Pair support for compatible Bluetooth accessories. The latest stable version rollout will offer a more simplified pairing experience on the devices between the supported platforms that share the same Google account. The ChromeOS 111 version will be made available widely in the coming days. Users will soon be able to see an update on their devices.

According to a Google blog, the latest ChromeOS 111 stable update is now available to Chromebook users, bringing in features like Fast Pair. It will simplify the pairing experience for compatible Bluetooth devices, including earbuds and wearables. Further, it will also let users easily move those devices between Fast Pair-enabled platforms that share the same Google account, said Google. Currently, Fast Pair is only supported on Bluetooth audio devices and on Chromebooks.

To access the Fast Pair feature on Chromebooks, users will be required to turn on Bluetooth and put the Fast Pair-enabled device like Pixel buds in pairing mode. If the device is new to the Chromebook, users will have to click Connect. However, if the device has been connected previously to the Chromebook, it will automatically be connected through Fast Pair.

Google announced the Fast Pair feature for Chromebooks in January 2022. The feature, however, is rolling out now.

Recently, Google also introduced Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes for Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chromebooks as well. Both Memory and Energy saver modes will improve the desktop's performance, as well as boost battery life while using Google's browser. The Memory Saver mode will automatically free up memory occupied by inactive tabs, whereas the Energy Saver feature will limit background activity and reduce battery consumption. Google first introduced the Memory and Energy Saver modes in December 2022, but the feature was limited to Chrome for desktops only.

