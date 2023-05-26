Google has begun rolling out new personalisation features for its Chrome Web browser on desktop. The browser, that is estimated to be used by over 2.65 billion people from around the world, will now let community members experiment with more themes and colours. In order to suggest customisation options to the liking of the users, Chrome will track previous selections and show options accordingly. For now, these new customisation options are only reaching desktop users of Chrome.

The new side panel on Chrome browser is being loaded with multiple gradients of hues, that could change the overall appearance of the browser as per the preference of the user.

“You can test out different colours, themes and settings in real time by opening a new tab in Chrome and clicking the ‘Customise Chrome' icon in the bottom right corner. A new side panel will open with the available customisation features. Here, you can experiment with different features and easily see how they will show up on your New Tab page as you make changes. Our new side panel remembers your customisation edits as you go,” the official blog post by Google read.

The existing range of background image options for the Chrome browser has also been expanded with newer options.

Along with ‘Landscape' and ‘Seascapes', Chrome users will have other categories sorted according to the location and heritage of the artists.

Native American Artists, LGBTQ Artists, Latino Artists Collection, and Black Artists Collection are among the new categories showing background image options for Chrome users.

Pictures clicked or inspired by more artists and communities are also in the pipeline to make it to Chrome's customisation settings in the coming days.

Google has shared a glimpse of what Chrome users might want to be on a look out for on Twitter, making the official announcement.

Pro tip: Mix and match colors with your theme from the side panel view in #Chrome. Try it out, and show us which new combo is your favorite :eyes:



Explore all the different ways you can customize the look and feel of your browser on desktop: https://t.co/mfZ068KZhD pic.twitter.com/9dY34Xc0Fr — Chrome (@googlechrome) May 23, 2023

“If you have trouble picking just one image, you can enjoy a rotating background by clicking on any theme collection and turning on the ‘Refresh daily' toggle. Or, if you use Profiles to keep your work and personal accounts separate, try giving each Profile a distinct background and colour to differentiate between them,” the blog further noted.

The search engine giant has been loading up its Chrome browser with newer features, to deliver a more personalised experience its users around the world.

In March this year, for instance, Google updated Chrome for Android users with a new feature for the New Tab page that lets users quickly navigate to past search queries.

Google is also reportedly working on letting Android users clear their browsing history for the last 15 minutes.

In addition, Google Chrome is also working on introducing a mouse input shortcut that enables users to close tabs with a double-click.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.