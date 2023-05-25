The Motorola Edge 40 is the first smartphone in the new Edge series to launch in India. It packs premium hardware while being priced very aggressively in the upper mid-range segment. Motorola calls the Edge 40 a ‘flagship killer' and at Rs. 29,999, it offers many best-in-class features. Is the Edge 40 the real deal? While our review is in progress, here's our first impressions of the phone.

Motorola's going the environmentally-friendly route when it comes to the retail box. Fortunately, it is just limited to the packaging materials which consist of plastic-free wrappers, a recyclable box cover and soy-ink for the printed text. You do get a charger and a USB Type-C cable in the box. The company has also bundled a transparent hard case along with some documents and the SIM eject tool with the Edge 40.

The Motorola Edge 40 comes with a 68W charger in the box

Moving on to the phone itself, the Motorola Edge 40 has been launched in two finishes. The colour we have is called Nebula Green, which comes with a vegan leather back panel. There is also an Eclipse Black variant with a vegan leather back, and a Lunar Blue colour with a PMMA acrylic finish which is essentially plastic but with a frosted, glass-like look.

The Motorola Edge 40 is quite slim at 7.58mm and only weighs 171g. It's worth noting that the blue variant with the plastic back is a tiny bit slimmer and lighter. The metal frame gives the Edge 40 a premium touch and adds to the good in-hand feel. Unlike most phones out there, the Motorola Edge 40 has a curved frame and rear panel, which helps it rest comfortably in your palm.

The phone is also IP68 rated and is claimed to be the world's slimmest 5G smartphone to get the official certification for water and dust resistance. Notably, it is also the most affordable smartphone in India currently with an IP68 rating.

On the front, the Motorola Edge 40 has a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The curved-edge screen has a hole-punch cutout at the top for a 32-megapixel front camera. The full-HD+ display gets HDR10+ certification and claims to offer up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

Motorola Edge 40's curved display has a fairly thin chin bezel

The Motorola Edge 40 has a dual-camera setup on the back. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.47 aperture, which is the widest in the segment. Theoretically, it should help capture more light while maintaining a fast shutter speed. There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with autofocus, which means it can be used to shoot macro images as well. In addition to this, the Edge 40's ultra-wide camera can shoot portrait mode images at 35mm, 50mm and 85mm. We'll be testing how well these features actually work in the full review.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC which is based on a 6nm fabrication process. The device comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage in India. It also packs a sizable 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging out of the box. In addition to this, the Edge 40 also supports 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge 40 does not come with any preinstalled bloatware apps

In terms of software, Motorola Edge 40 runs on the Android 13-based MyUX skin. It offers a near-stock Android experience with some customisation and personalisation features added on top. There are also some neat productivity, security and connectivity features, such as ThinkShield, Ready For, and more, which we will be talking about in the full review, coming soon on Gadgets 360.

