Google previewed new AI features during its annual Google I/O developer conference in May, and these features are expected to arrive on Gmail, Google Docs, and Google Keep. During the demonstration, the tech giant confirmed that the latest conversational features will start rolling out later this summer. Now. Ahead of the formal launch, Google seems to be testing the new conversational tools in Gmail and Keep. These AI-powered voice features are designed to help users organise notes and complete everyday tasks using voice commands instead of typing. They are likely to be released alongside the Pixel 11 series.

Google Tests New Gmail and Keep AI Feature in the US

The conversational AI features in Google Keep and Gmail that were showcased at Google I/O were spotted in testing in the US by 9to5Google. Meanwhile, Android Authority also managed to enable the live chat functionality on Google Keep, the company's notes app.

Screenshots shared by the publication reveal the Live floating action button (FAB) placed above the existing Create a note button. Tapping it reveals a voice-centric interface that lets users create new notes or edit existing ones by speaking instead of typing. The interface also allows users to create reminders, but those will be redirected to Google Tasks.

At the bottom, the voice interface has buttons to mute the microphone, submit voice instructions or cancel the current voice input.

A Telegram channel also pointed out that a similar voice-centric interface is also available in Gmail. This feature is likely to be available for select users.

Google announced conversational AI features for Docs, Gmail, and Keep at Google I/O 2026. With this update, Google Keep will automatically convert spoken words to organised notes and lists. Docs Live allows users to speak to brainstorm ideas, make first drafts, and polish documents using voice commands. It also lets users take data from Gmail, Drive, Chat, and the Web with user permission. Gmail Live is designed to search a user's inbox and answer questions.

The company did not announce a specific release date for the new conversational AI features, but it confirmed that the new functionalities will begin rolling out this summer in the US for Google AI Pro, Google AI Ultra, and eligible Workspace users on Android and iOS. The new tools are likely to be available around the launch of the upcoming Pixel 11 series.