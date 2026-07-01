iQOO Pad 5c was launched in China on Tuesday as the Vivo sub-brand's latest mid-range tablet. The new Pad 5 series device is currently on sale in the country in two colour options and three RAM and storage configurations. The iQOO Pad 5c sports a flat 12.1-inch 2.8K display that refreshes at up to 144Hz. The new tablet from the Vivo sub-brand is 6.62mm thick and weighs about 584g. The company has equipped the tablet with a quad-speaker unit, too. An octa core Snapdragon 8 series chipset powers the iQOO Pad 5c, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

iQOO Pad 5c Price, Availability

In China, the iQOO Pad 5c is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base variant, offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the higher-end variant offering 256GB of storage costs CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 42,000). Lastly, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

The new tablet is currently on sale in China via the Vivo online store. The iQOO Pad 5c is offered in Gray Crystal and Silver Wing (translated from Chinese) colourways.

iQOO Pad 5c Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled iQOO Pad 5c ships with Vivo's latest OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16. The tablet is equipped with a 12.1-inch LCD touchscreen, offering a 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The iQOO Pad 5c is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset from Qualcomm. The tablet also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage.

For optics, the iQOO Pad 5c is equipped with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back. On top of this, the tablet also sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Apart from this, the Vivo sub-brand has equipped the iQOO Pad 5c with a quad-speaker panoramic acoustic system. Additionally, it features a 3D cooling solution for thermal management, helping the tablet avoid performance throttling due to overheating.

The iQOO Pad 5c packs a 10,000mAh battery. The company claims that the tablet will provide up to 12.3 hours of online video playback or 1,000 days of “extended power reserve” on a single charge. The iQOO Pad 5c supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 with a 10m range, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity. It measures 266.43×192×6.62mm, while weighing about 584g.