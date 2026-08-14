Samsung already offers a range of wireless earbuds in its portfolio, but the South Korean tech giant appears to be expanding into the over-ear headphones segment now. Samsung has yet to confirm this, but ahead of it, unannounced Samsung headphones were reportedly spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app, with references suggesting Bluetooth connectivity. Samsung is likely to launch them next year. The headphones could feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC). The upcoming headphones could rival the flagship models from Apple, JBL, and Sony.

Samsung Reportedly Developing Over-Ear Headphones

Sammobile reports that Samsung is working on a new pair of over-ear headphones. References to these headphones were spotted in Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app. The code string found in the app reportedly suggests Bluetooth connectivity in the device. It is said to be associated with the codename “Galaxy H1”, although this is unlikely to be the final retail name.

The project appears to still be in its early stages, and Samsung is expected to unveil the over-ear headphones in early next year. This purported audio device could take on premium models like Apple's AirPods Max and JBL's Tour One M3.

The Samsung Galaxy H1 is likely to offer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, SSC UHQ audio codec, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), and ambient sound mode.

The Galaxy H1 is also said to come with AI assistant integration and Auto Switch support. This upcoming device could offer significantly longer battery life than standard Galaxy Buds.

For now, Samsung's latest earphones in India are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. They were launched in February this year alongside the Galaxy S26 series during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The duo offers Hi-Fi audio and ANC. They have an IP54-rated build and two-way speakers. They feature a six-microphone setup AND support adaptive ANC and EQ. They support head gestures.