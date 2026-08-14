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Samsung's First New Over-Ear Headphones Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App; May Launch Next Year

Samsung's upcoming headphones are reportedly codenamed Galaxy H1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 20:06 IST
Samsung's First New Over-Ear Headphones Reportedly Spotted in Galaxy Wearable App; May Launch Next Year

Samsung Galaxy H1 is likely to offer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

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Highlights
  • Samsung is said to be working on a new pair of over-ear headphones
  • The headphones could come with features such as ANC
  • They could offer an ambient sound mode
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Samsung already offers a range of wireless earbuds in its portfolio, but the South Korean tech giant appears to be expanding into the over-ear headphones segment now. Samsung has yet to confirm this, but ahead of it, unannounced Samsung headphones were reportedly spotted in the Galaxy Wearable app, with references suggesting Bluetooth connectivity. Samsung is likely to launch them next year. The headphones could feature Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC). The upcoming headphones could rival the flagship models from Apple, JBL, and Sony.

Samsung Reportedly Developing Over-Ear Headphones

Sammobile reports that Samsung is working on a new pair of over-ear headphones. References to these headphones were spotted in Samsung's Galaxy Wearable app. The code string found in the app reportedly suggests Bluetooth connectivity in the device. It is said to be associated with the codename “Galaxy H1”, although this is unlikely to be the final retail name.

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The project appears to still be in its early stages, and Samsung is expected to unveil the over-ear headphones in early next year. This purported audio device could take on premium models like Apple's AirPods Max and JBL's Tour One M3.

The Samsung Galaxy H1 is likely to offer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, SSC UHQ audio codec, Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), and ambient sound mode. 

The Galaxy H1 is also said to come with AI assistant integration and Auto Switch support. This upcoming device could offer significantly longer battery life than standard Galaxy Buds.

For now, Samsung's latest earphones in India are the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. They were launched in February this year alongside the Galaxy S26 series during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The duo offers Hi-Fi audio and ANC. They have an IP54-rated build and two-way speakers. They feature a six-microphone setup AND support adaptive ANC and EQ. They support head gestures. 

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit
  • Premium design
  • Robust, powerful sound
  • Good ANC
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • No true multipoint support
  • Many features require a Samsung phone
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Over Ear Headphones, Samsung Headphones
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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