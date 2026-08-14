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Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Spotted on AnTuTu Ahead of Expected Launch Next Month

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with the model number SM8975.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 17:33 IST
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Spotted on AnTuTu Ahead of Expected Launch Next Month

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC will succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

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Highlights
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC could launch next month
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC might power upcoming phones
  • Qualcomm has yet to confirm the launch of the SoC
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Qualcomm, the chipmaker, recently announced the schedule of this year's Snapdragon Summit. The upcoming event, which is set to take place next month, is expected to witness the launch of the next-generation Snapdragon chipsets. The company is expected to unveil the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series SoCs soon, which might include the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. The SoC is said to power the upcoming flagship smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, and more. Ahead of its official release, the purported Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset has been spotted on a benchmarking platform, revealing the upcoming SoC's performance and other details.

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro Chipset Performance (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared that an unreleased Snapdragon chipset has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform with the model number SM8975. The leaker claims that the model number belongs to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset, which is expected to be launched next month. Further, the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Elite series SoC is said to be built on a 2nm process.

The SoC managed to score 48,35,412 points overall, almost reaching the score of 5 million on the platform. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC reportedly scored 3,20,633 points on AnTuTu's CPU Arithmetic Operations test, while scoring 3,18,984 points on the CPU Commonly Used Algorithms test.

It also managed to get 6,39,306 points in terms of multi-core CPU performance. Moreover, the unreleased chipset reportedly scored 90,007 points in AnTuTu's CPU AI performance. In overall CPU performance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro scored 13,68,930 points on AnTuTu.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chip was spotted with an Adreno 850 GPU. The chipset got an overall GPU score of 18,54,826 points. It got 1,56,718 points in AnTuTu's GPU Seasons: Light and Shadow Vulkan test, while scoring 8,49,992 points in the Little Cabin Vulkan test.

As previously mentioned, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset is expected to power the next-generation flagship smartphones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, and more companies, like the OnePlus 16, Xiaomi 18 Pro series, and the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra, respectively.

The chip will succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is built in a 3nm process. The new chipset could be unveiled between September 22 and September 24 in Maui, Hawaii, during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2026.

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Further reading: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, Snapdragon, Qualcomm
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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