In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has moved beyond flagship smartphones, and now AI-powered tools are offered on phones across the mid-range segment as well. Handsets like the OnePlus Nord CE 6, Motorola Edge 70, and Redmi Note 17 offer AI-assisted photo editing, image enhancements, and Google Gemini integration. Even though most of the features are not on-device but cloud-based, they can still improve creativity and enhance productivity.

So, if you're looking for a new smartphone that has capable hardware while also bundling useful AI tools without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark, here are some of the options worth considering.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 brings AI features through OxygenOS 16. It features Google Gemini and OnePlus' own suite of creative tools. Gemini can assist with everyday queries, while OnePlus AI tools focus on photography and productivity. These include AI-powered photo editing features designed to remove unwanted objects, improve compositions, and enhance images.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM), up to 256GB (storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel (rear); 32-megapixel (front)

Battery: 8,000mAh, 80W

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 32,999.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G is the company's latest Note-series smartphone in India. It is powered by HyperOS 3, which opens up access to Google's AI ecosystem. The phone supports features such as Google Gemini Live and Circle to Search. These allow users to interact with information on the screen or have conversational interactions with the assistant. You also get smart AI imaging along with features like AI Sky, AI Erase, and AI Image Expansion.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB (storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (rear); 8-megapixel (front)

Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 30,999.

Realme 16x 5G

The Realme 16x 5G's 50-megapixel rear camera is marketed as an AI camera. It also carries support for Realme's AI-powered editing tools. The phone offers AI Edit Genie, which lets users make edits to images using simpler interactions. There are also staple features for object removal, photo enhancement, and better image resolution.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 144Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: up to 6GB (RAM), up to 256GB (storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (rear); 8-megapixel (front)

Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

The Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB versions are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

Poco M8 Power

The Poco M8 Power is just the Redmi Note 17 in another skin. Like the former, it keeps its AI implementation relatively focused on imaging. Its 50-megapixel primary camera is accompanied by a secondary AI camera. HyperOS 3 brings access to Google's AI features, including Gemini and Circle to Search. You can find tools like AI Reflection Removal and AI Erase, which can help edit and enhance images.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB (storage)

Cameras: 50-megapixel (rear); 8-megapixel (front)

Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W

Poco M8 Power Price in India

Poco M8 Power price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant. It is also offered in an 8GB + 128GB option, priced at Rs. 27,999.

Motorola Edge 70

The Motorola Edge 70 offers a more comprehensive suite of AI features. The Moto AI suite includes tools such as Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, and Co-pilot. These features are aimed at helping with organising information and handling everyday tasks. The phone also applies AI to its camera system through AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot and AI Photo Enhancement.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel (rear); 50-megapixel (front)

Battery: 5,000mAh, 68W wired + 15W wireless

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for its sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.