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Best Smartphones with AI Features Under Rs. 30,000 in India: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Motorola Edge 70 and More

Here are some of the options worth considering if you’re looking for a new AI-centric smartphone without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 15 August 2026 12:00 IST
Best Smartphones with AI Features Under Rs. 30,000 in India: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Motorola Edge 70 and More

OnePlus Nord CE 6 offers OnePlus' suite of AI features

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 price in India starts at Rs. 29,999
  • Realme 16x 5G offers AI Edit Genie, other features
  • Poco M8 Power, Redmi Note 17 come with HyperOS 3
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In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has moved beyond flagship smartphones, and now AI-powered tools are offered on phones across the mid-range segment as well. Handsets like the OnePlus Nord CE 6, Motorola Edge 70, and Redmi Note 17 offer AI-assisted photo editing, image enhancements, and Google Gemini integration. Even though most of the features are not on-device but cloud-based, they can still improve creativity and enhance productivity.

So, if you're looking for a new smartphone that has capable hardware while also bundling useful AI tools without crossing the Rs. 30,000 mark, here are some of the options worth considering.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 brings AI features through OxygenOS 16. It features Google Gemini and OnePlus' own suite of creative tools. Gemini can assist with everyday queries, while OnePlus AI tools focus on photography and productivity. These include AI-powered photo editing features designed to remove unwanted objects, improve compositions, and enhance images.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB (RAM), up to 256GB (storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel (rear); 32-megapixel (front)
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 80W

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 32,999.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G is the company's latest Note-series smartphone in India. It is powered by HyperOS 3, which opens up access to Google's AI ecosystem. The phone supports features such as Google Gemini Live and Circle to Search. These allow users to interact with information on the screen or have conversational interactions with the assistant. You also get smart AI imaging along with features like AI Sky, AI Erase, and AI Image Expansion.

Redmi Note 17 Review: Big Battery, Big Screen, but What About the Rest?

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB (storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (rear); 8-megapixel (front)
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G starts at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 30,999.

Realme 16x 5G

The Realme 16x 5G's 50-megapixel rear camera is marketed as an AI camera. It also carries support for Realme's AI-powered editing tools. The phone offers AI Edit Genie, which lets users make edits to images using simpler interactions. There are also staple features for object removal, photo enhancement, and better image resolution.

Realme 16x 5G Review: A Sub-Rs. 26,000 Mid-Ranger With One Massive Selling Point

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 144Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM and Storage: up to 6GB (RAM), up to 256GB (storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (rear); 8-megapixel (front)
  • Battery: 7,000mAh, 45W

Realme 16x 5G Price in India

The Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB versions are priced at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 30,999, respectively.

Poco M8 Power

The Poco M8 Power is just the Redmi Note 17 in another skin. Like the former, it keeps its AI implementation relatively focused on imaging. Its 50-megapixel primary camera is accompanied by a secondary AI camera. HyperOS 3 brings access to Google's AI features, including Gemini and Circle to Search. You can find tools like AI Reflection Removal and AI Erase, which can help edit and enhance images.

Poco M8 Power Launched in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 Chip, 8,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: up to 8GB (RAM), 128GB (storage)
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (rear); 8-megapixel (front)
  • Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W

Poco M8 Power Price in India

Poco M8 Power price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and onboard storage variant. It is also offered in an 8GB + 128GB option, priced at Rs. 27,999.

Motorola Edge 70

The Motorola Edge 70 offers a more comprehensive suite of AI features. The Moto AI suite includes tools such as Next Move, Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention 2.0, Remember This + Recall, and Co-pilot. These features are aimed at helping with organising information and handling everyday tasks. The phone also applies AI to its camera system through AI Video Enhancement, AI Action Shot and AI Photo Enhancement.

Motorola Edge 70 Review: Ultra-Slim, Ultra-Light, and Somewhat Sensible

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel (rear); 50-megapixel (front)
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 68W wired + 15W wireless

Motorola Edge 70 Price in India

The Motorola Edge 70 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for its sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 6

OnePlus Nord CE 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking phone all around
  • Display is one of the best in the segment
  • Dependable everyday performance, clean software experience
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Gaming performance could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 6 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Poco M8 Power

Poco M8 Power

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Realme 16x 5G

Realme 16x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display with decent colour reproduction
  • The 7,000mAh battery lasts really long
  • Adequately priced considering the current market situation
  • Decent selfie camera performance
  • The speaker is loud enough for outdoor media consumption
  • Bad
  • Underpowered, two-year-old SoC
  • Low-resolution display
  • Realme UI bloatware
  • Top-heavy build tires the hand quickly
Read detailed Realme 16x 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight
  • Excellent in-hand comfort
  • Vibrant 120Hz pOLED display
  • IP68 + IP69 durability
  • Bad
  • No case in box
  • Heats up under load
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
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Further reading: motorola edge 70, OnePlus Nord CE 6, realme 16x, Poco M8 Power, Redmi Note 17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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