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iQOO 16 Could Get a 165Hz Display, Major Camera Design Overhaul, Tipster Claims

The tipster claims that the iQOO 16 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 August 2026 18:10 IST
iQOO 16 Could Get a 165Hz Display, Major Camera Design Overhaul, Tipster Claims

iQOO recently launched the 15 Apex Edition in India

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Highlights
  • The iQOO 16 may feature a 6.85-inch 2K 165Hz Samsung display
  • It is expected to have a redesigned rear camera module
  • The handset is rumoured to launch in China by early October
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The iQOO 16 has surfaced in multiple leaks in recent weeks. Not long ago, the purported handset was discovered on the 3C certification website, which hinted towards its imminent arrival in China. A tipster now claims that iQOO's next-generation flagship could feature an upgraded 2K 165Hz display, along with a revamped design of the rear camera module. The iQOO 16 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming flagship mobile processor.

iQOO 16 Upgrades Leaked

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details about an engineering prototype of the iQOO 16 (via Gizmochina). According to the tipster, the purported handset could sport a 6.85-inch flat Samsung display with 2K resolution, supporting a 165Hz refresh rate.

iQOO 16 Discussion
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If accurate, it would be a notable upgrade over the iQOO 15 in terms of refresh rate. For comparison, the company's current flagship sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 2K resolution, 6,000 nits of local peak brightness, and 508 ppi pixel density.

The tipster also claims that the iQOO 16 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor, which reportedly carries the model number SM8975. Previous leaks have suggested that the SM8975 chip could use Qualcomm's new 2+3+3 Oryon CPU architecture alongside 16MB of shared L2 cache. For graphics, it could be paired with an Adreno 850 GPU, with 18MB of GMEM (Graphics Memory). The processor is also said to support both LPDDR6 and LPDDR5X RAM.

The purported flagship is also tipped to have a redesigned camera module, which could be moved to the upper-left corner of the rear panel. As such, it may feature a relatively small square-shaped unit.

Per previous leaks, the iQOO 16 could come with a dedicated graphics chip, alongside symmetrical stereo speakers, an X-axis linear motor and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is rumoured to pack an 8,500mAh battery and carry an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

While it is anticipated to launch in China in late September or early October, its India launch remains uncertain. A previous report claimed that iQOO may skip launching the iQOO 16 in the country due to rising memory prices, which could push its expected price beyond Rs. 85,000. Interestingly, the company recently hiked the price of its current flagship, the iQOO 15, in India, and it now retails for Rs. 85,999, up from its launch price of Rs. 72,999.

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Further reading: iQOO 16, iQOO 16 India launch, iQOO 16 Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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