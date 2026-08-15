Realme 16x 5G was launched in India on Wednesday, joining the Redmi Note 17 5G and Moto G77 Power in the mid-range 5G smartphone segment. All three models focus on large screens, big batteries and 5G connectivity, but differ in areas such as display technology, processors, cameras and software support. The Realme 16x 5G and Moto G77 Power start at the same price, while the Redmi Note 17 5G costs slightly more.

The Realme 16x 5G also offers the highest display refresh rate among the three, while the Redmi Note 17 5G has an AMOLED panel and the largest battery. The Moto G77 Power, meanwhile, has an ultrawide rear camera and a higher-resolution selfie camera. Here is how the three smartphones compare in terms of price, specifications and features.

Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G77 Power: Price in India

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 27,999, while the 6GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 30,999. It comes in Endurance Brown and Glory White colour options.

Redmi Note 17 5G: The Redmi Note 17 5G is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB configuration. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 30,999. The phone is available in Arctic Blue, Dark Night and Starlight Purple colours.

Moto G77 Power: The Moto G77 Power is available in a single 8GB + 128GB configuration priced at Rs. 25,999. It is offered in Pantone Fuchsia Red, Pantone Impenetrable and Pantone Nautical Blue finishes.

Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G77 Power: Display, Software

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,200 nits of brightness in HBM. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Redmi Note 17 5G: The Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling. It also supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut, 960Hz PWM DC dimming and HydroTouch 2.0, with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, with Xiaomi promising four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.

Moto G77 Power: The Moto G77 Power comes with a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 120Hz touch sampling and up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness. It runs Android 16-based Hello UI. Motorola promises one year of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G77 Power: Processor, Battery

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It uses a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber for cooling and includes Realme's GT Boost gaming optimisation engine. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging and reverse charging.

Redmi Note 17 5G: The Redmi Note 17 5G uses the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB using a microSD card. It has a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Moto G77 Power: The Moto G77 Power is backed by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It uses an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU and has a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. The phone houses a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging and 6W reverse charging.

Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G77 Power: Cameras, Dimensions

Realme 16x 5G: The Realme 16x 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Its camera features include AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo and Dual-View Video Mode. The handset measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs 217g.

Redmi Note 17 5G: The Redmi Note 17 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 2x digital zoom, along with an unspecified secondary camera. It gets an 8-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and supports video recording up to 1080p at 30fps. The phone measures 169.7x79.14x8.4mm and weighs about 225g.

Moto G77 Power: The Moto G77 Power features a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view. A 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls, while video recording goes up to 2K at 30fps. The phone measures 166.23x76.50x8.89mm and weighs about 215g.

The Realme 16x 5G has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810 shock resistance. The Redmi Note 17 5G also carries an IP65 rating, while the Moto G77 Power has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. All three phones support 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity.

Realme 16x 5G vs Redmi Note 17 5G vs Moto G77 Power: Which Should You Buy?

The Realme 16x 5G suits buyers looking for a high refresh rate, large battery and gaming features, while the Redmi Note 17 5G stands out with its AMOLED display, 8,000mAh battery and longer software support. The Moto G77 Power is better suited to camera-focused buyers, offering an ultrawide rear camera and 32-megapixel selfie camera, although it has slower charging and shorter software support.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the biggest battery? The Redmi Note 17 5G has the largest battery at 8,000mAh. The Realme 16x 5G and Moto G77 Power both have 7,000mAh batteries. 2. Which phone has the highest display refresh rate? The Realme 16x 5G has the highest refresh rate at 144Hz. The Redmi Note 17 5G and Moto G77 Power support up to 120Hz. 3. Which phone has the best display? The Redmi Note 17 5G has the most advanced display, with a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. 4. Which phone has the best camera setup? The Moto G77 Power has the most versatile rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera.