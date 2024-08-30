Technology News
Gemini Extensions for Google Keep, Google Tasks Rolled Out to Google Pixel 9 Series

Both Gemini extensions are only available for Google Workspace users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 13:08 IST
Gemini Extensions for Google Keep, Google Tasks Rolled Out to Google Pixel 9 Series

Photo Credit: Gemini

To use these extensions on Gemini, users must be signed into the same account as their Google Workspace

Highlights
  • Gemini's new extension for Google Keep can create notes and lists
  • The Google Tasks extension can create, display, and update reminders
  • Google recently added Imagen 3 features to Gemini
Google's Gemini app on the Pixel 9 series of smartphones has been updated with two extensions that are designed to make the company's apps easier to use. Google Keep and Tasks extensions are now available to Google Workspace users, via the Gemini app. While the features are now active on the latest Pixel smartphones, it is not known when the tech giant might expand it to older Pixel models and other Android smartphones. The company recently released AI agent Gems and the image generation model Imagen 3 to select Gemini users.

Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions for Gemini Released

The company published support pages about these two extensions and how users can utilise them. However, these features are not available for users of the free version of Gemini app. A Google Workspace account will be required to see the extension and access them as well as a Google Pixel 9 series smartphone.

Once a user has signed into the Gemini app with the same account as their Workspace account, they can open the app and head to account menu. There, they can scroll to the Extensions page and find Google Keep and Google Tasks. Once the extension is activated, users can go to Gemini's text field and type ‘@' followed by the extension's name to use its features.

Google Keep extension on the Gemini app can create notes and lists. Users can prompt it to create a note or list by providing a name for it. It can also create notes based on the conversation a user has with Gemini. Further, the extension can also be used to recommend activities for an event, outline a topic, or write multiple steps for a goal or task.

However, Gemini cannot modify a note, delete notes or lists, share notes and lists, view images and drawings, or add an image as a note.

Coming to the Google Tasks extension, it can add reminders and tasks by specifying the date, time, and task to Gemini in a text prompt. Reminders can also be added based on conversations with the AI. For instance, a user can ask Gemini about the release date of a movie, and then ask it to set a reminder two days before the release to book tickets for it.

Notably, the extensions are only available in English and on a limited number of devices. Google said the feature will be released to more devices and languages soon.

Further reading: Gemini, Google, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google Workspace, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More

