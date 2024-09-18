Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support

Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support

Google Keep and Tasks extensions are available for all Gemini users.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 September 2024 17:14 IST
Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support

Photo Credit: Google

To use these extensions on Gemini, users must be signed into the same account as their Google Workspace

Highlights
  • Google Keep and Tasks are available under the Workspace extension
  • The extensions were first released in the Gemini app on Pixel 9 series
  • The Google Tasks extension can create, display, and update reminders
Advertisement

Gemini on the web is getting support for new extensions that will allow users to get more out of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The web client for the chatbot now supports Google Keep and Google Tasks apps. These extensions were first released to the Gemini app exclusively for the Pixel 9 series. However, it appears that the tech giant is now expanding the feature to more users. Notably, the extensions on the web version of the AI chatbot are available to all users.

Gemini Gets Support for New Extensions

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the presence of these extensions on the web version of Gemini. The Google Keep and Google Tasks support can be seen under the Workspace extension which also allows access to other apps such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more.

To activate the extension, users will need to open Gemini on the browser. Once on the webpage, users will need to click on the settings icon placed in the bottom left corner. There, users can tap on Extensions, find the Google Workspace option and toggle it on. However, the extension will only work if the user has signed into their Google Workspace account on the browser.

After the extension is activated, users can return to the main interface and type ‘@' in the text field followed by the extension's name to use the feature. Google Keep, for instance, allows users to create notes and lists for various purposes. The process is simple. Users can prompt the AI to give a name for the list and the items that will go in it.

Users can also add recommendations received by the AI directly to the list. But Gemini cannot modify an existing note, delete or share it, or add or view images in a note.

Similarly, the Google Tasks extension allows users to use Gemini to add reminders and tasks. By prompting the date, time, and task, the AI can automatically generate a reminder for it. These tasks can also be set up during a conversation with the chatbot by asking it to “add a reminder for it”. Gemini will be able to understand the context and add it.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, AI, Artificial intelligence, Google Keep, Google Tasks, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

Related Stories

Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart BBD 2024 Sale: These Flagship Phones to Be Priced Under Rs. 40,000
  2. Xiaomi 14T Series Will Offer Circle to Search and These AI Capabilities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Review
  4. Honor's Tri-Fold Phone Might Be Thinner Than the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate
  5. Vivo V40e India Launch, Design, Key Features Confirmed: Price Tipped
  6. Samsung Begins Pre-Reservation of Upcoming Flagship Galaxy Tablets in India
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 3 Now Available for Pre-Order in India: See Price
  8. Google Will Soon Make It Easier to Detect AI-Generated Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini on Web Gets Google Keep, Google Tasks Extensions Support
  2. Infinix Zero 40 5G With Infinix AI, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC Launched in India
  3. Honor Tipped to Launch 10mm Tri-Fold Smartphone; Might Be Thinner Than Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design
  4. Snapchat to Introduce AI-Powered Video Generation Tool for Creators, Improvements to My AI
  5. Snapchat Spectacles Fifth Generation With AR Capabilities, 45-Minutes of Battery Life Unveiled
  6. Amazfit T-Rex 3 With Up to 27 Days Battery Life Now Available for Pre-Order in India: Price, Specifications
  7. NASA James Webb Space Telescope Challenges Assumptions Made by Standard Cosmological Model
  8. Mars Gravity Maps Shows Strange Hidden Structures Underneath the Surface
  9. Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA's 'Breakthrough Device' Tag for Implant Aimed at Restoring Vision
  10. Xiaomi Tri-Fold Smartphone Could Be in Development, Leaked Patent Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »