Gemini on the web is getting support for new extensions that will allow users to get more out of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. The web client for the chatbot now supports Google Keep and Google Tasks apps. These extensions were first released to the Gemini app exclusively for the Pixel 9 series. However, it appears that the tech giant is now expanding the feature to more users. Notably, the extensions on the web version of the AI chatbot are available to all users.

Gemini Gets Support for New Extensions

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the presence of these extensions on the web version of Gemini. The Google Keep and Google Tasks support can be seen under the Workspace extension which also allows access to other apps such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more.

To activate the extension, users will need to open Gemini on the browser. Once on the webpage, users will need to click on the settings icon placed in the bottom left corner. There, users can tap on Extensions, find the Google Workspace option and toggle it on. However, the extension will only work if the user has signed into their Google Workspace account on the browser.

After the extension is activated, users can return to the main interface and type ‘@' in the text field followed by the extension's name to use the feature. Google Keep, for instance, allows users to create notes and lists for various purposes. The process is simple. Users can prompt the AI to give a name for the list and the items that will go in it.

Users can also add recommendations received by the AI directly to the list. But Gemini cannot modify an existing note, delete or share it, or add or view images in a note.

Similarly, the Google Tasks extension allows users to use Gemini to add reminders and tasks. By prompting the date, time, and task, the AI can automatically generate a reminder for it. These tasks can also be set up during a conversation with the chatbot by asking it to “add a reminder for it”. Gemini will be able to understand the context and add it.