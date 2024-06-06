Technology News

iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant

iQoo 13 is said to come with IP68 certified build.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2024 14:09 IST
iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 series was launched in China in November 2023

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 was among first smartphones to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • It could get an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
  • iQoo 12 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 52,999
iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC were launched in China in November last year. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is reportedly working on the iQoo 13 with a tipster suggesting that there won't be a Pro model this year. The leak also sheds some light on the specifications of the rumoured iQoo 13. The standard variant is tipped to come with a 2K resolution display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted some details about an upcoming iQoo flagship smartphone. The tipster's reply to a question suggests that he is talking about the standard iQoo 13. It is said to sport a 2K resolution display and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and is likely to have IP68 certified build.

While DCS doesn't give us any details about the launch timeline of the phones, he hints that if the iQoo 13 comes with these suggested specifications, then the Pro model would be axed from the series.

The iQoo 13 is expected to be among the first batch of smartphones to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The iQoo 12 series was among the first smartphones to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC last year. Global launch for the upcoming phone may trail the Chinese launch by a few weeks.

iQoo 12 series was launched in China in November 2023. One month later, the vanilla iQoo 12 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

The iQoo 12 features a 6.78-inch quad-HD (1,260x2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 12

iQOO 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful chip
  • Reliable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Charges within 30 minutes
  • Decent software support
  • Fast fingerprint scanner
  • Bad
  • Less capable wide-angle camera
  • Subpar low light camera performance
  • Incessant promotions from app store
  • No wireless charging support
Read detailed iQOO 12 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Further reading: iQoo 13, iQoo 13 Pro, iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Stable Audio Open Released by Stability AI as an Open-Source Text-to-Audio Generator

iQoo 13 Tipped to Get 2K Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, More; Might Ditch Pro Variant
