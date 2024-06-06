iQoo 12 Pro and iQoo 12 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC were launched in China in November last year. Now, the Vivo sub-brand is reportedly working on the iQoo 13 with a tipster suggesting that there won't be a Pro model this year. The leak also sheds some light on the specifications of the rumoured iQoo 13. The standard variant is tipped to come with a 2K resolution display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo posted some details about an upcoming iQoo flagship smartphone. The tipster's reply to a question suggests that he is talking about the standard iQoo 13. It is said to sport a 2K resolution display and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and is likely to have IP68 certified build.

While DCS doesn't give us any details about the launch timeline of the phones, he hints that if the iQoo 13 comes with these suggested specifications, then the Pro model would be axed from the series.

The iQoo 13 is expected to be among the first batch of smartphones to sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. The iQoo 12 series was among the first smartphones to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC last year. Global launch for the upcoming phone may trail the Chinese launch by a few weeks.

iQoo 12 series was launched in China in November 2023. One month later, the vanilla iQoo 12 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 52,999 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration.

The iQoo 12 features a 6.78-inch quad-HD (1,260x2,800 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

