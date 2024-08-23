Google Keep for Android is getting a feature that helps generate lists using artificial intelligence (AI). The feature, dubbed “Help me create a list”, is rolling to users of the Android version of the app, enabling them to generate a list based on their requirements, such as packing essentials for a camping trip, shopping for groceries or creating a bucket list. It builds upon several reported in-development features of Google Keep, including the ability to resize Google Keep windows on Android.

Google Keep's AI-Powered Feature

According to Google, the AI-powered “Help me create a list” is powered by Gemini – Google's family of large language models (LLMs). It was also previewed at the Made by Google event on August 13 while demonstrating the new flagship Pixel 9 series. The company says users can leverage this feature to generate shopping lists, to-do lists and more.

AI-Powered List Generation Feature in Google Keep

Users simply need to describe the list they wish to create, including their requirements. After entering the information, they can tap Create, and the app will automatically generate a list. It appears as a floating action button (FAB) in the Google Keep for Android app.

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to verify the feature's availability on the Google Pixel 9. However, it could not be found on other handsets, such as the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the OnePlus 10R, raising questions about its availability.

Other New Google Keep Features

In recent months, several features have been tested for Google Keep, with a handful of them already being rolled out. In June, the company introduced multi-account support for its app, enabling users to use multiple accounts simultaneously in side-by-side windows. It built upon the multi-instance support rolled out in 2023.

Another Google Keep feature that was reported to be in development is the ability to resize windows. Keep windows can either be maximised or resized to preset dimensions with this feature. It is said to be accessible via a new sliding pane layout which can be used to customise windows without any fixed ratios.