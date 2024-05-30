Redmi Pad Pro 5G has been introduced in China with dual-SIM support. The tablet gets a 12.1-inch display and runs Xiaomi's HyperOS out-of-the-box. It joins the 4G version of the Redmi Pad Pro, which was launched in April. The 5G variant shares similar specifications with the existing model and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC and is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G price

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G starts in China at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,600). The tablet is available for purchase via the Xiaomi China website in a Dark Grey colourway.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications, features

Redmi Pad Pro 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 600 nits peak brightness as well as Dolby Vision support. The display also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G ships with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

For optics, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G carries an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor alongside an LED flash panel. It gets another 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The dual-SIM tablet gets 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C connectivity. The tablet gets quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It weighs 566g and measures 280 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size.

