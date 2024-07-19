Gemini AI will be all over the US broadcast coverage during the Olympics 2024. Google has signed a deal with Team USA and NBCUniversal to become the official “Search AI Partner” of Team USA. Since NBCUniversal will be broadcasting the event in the US, Google will showcase its AI services such as Gemini, AI Overviews, Circle to Search, and other tools such as Google Lens and Google Maps during the event. The tech giant has also highlighted that NBCUniversal's social media platforms will also host special digital sightseeing tours of Paris using its AI tools.

Gemini AI to Get Coverage During Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 is set to be held between July 26 and August 11 in Paris, France. NBCUniversal, the parent company of numerous cable channels such as USA, Syfy, Bravo, E! as well as streaming service Peacock, has the exclusive distribution and coverage rights of the event in the US. After becoming the official Search AI Partner of the event, Google will get the opportunity to showcase its AI-based products and services through various broadcast shows and social media engagement campaigns.

Google detailed some of these showcases in a blog post. During NBCUniversal's daytime and primetime coverage, NBC Olympics announcers will use Google Search's latest addition, AI Overviews, to show how it can help users find out more about their favourite sports and athletes quickly. Notably, an earlier report claimed that the tech giant has significantly reduced the visibility of AI Overviews.

NBC's Leslie Jones will also use Gemini to share information about Olympic games and Team USA. The same will also be featured on streaming platform Peacock. Social media handles of NBCUniversal will also host special events where US Olympians and Paralympians will use Google Lens, Circle to Search, and Google Maps to take virtual tours of the city of Paris.

Speaking about the partnership, Google stated, “With the help of Team USA athletes and NBC talent, we'll show how our latest advancements in Search, Google Maps Platform and Gemini can make it easier to explore and learn about the Olympic and Paralympic Games.” Notably, the financial details of the deal are not known.