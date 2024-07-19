Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal

Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal

Google has become the official “Search AI Partner” of Team USA during the Olympics.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2024 15:50 IST
Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal

This is said to be the first time a tech company has partnered with Team USA

Highlights
  • NBCUniversal is the official broadcaster of Olympics 2024 in the US
  • Apart from Gemini, AI Overviews will also get broadcast coverage
  • Google Lens, Circle to Search, and Maps will get social media coverage
Advertisement

Gemini AI will be all over the US broadcast coverage during the Olympics 2024. Google has signed a deal with Team USA and NBCUniversal to become the official “Search AI Partner” of Team USA. Since NBCUniversal will be broadcasting the event in the US, Google will showcase its AI services such as Gemini, AI Overviews, Circle to Search, and other tools such as Google Lens and Google Maps during the event. The tech giant has also highlighted that NBCUniversal's social media platforms will also host special digital sightseeing tours of Paris using its AI tools.

Gemini AI to Get Coverage During Olympics 2024

Olympics 2024 is set to be held between July 26 and August 11 in Paris, France. NBCUniversal, the parent company of numerous cable channels such as USA, Syfy, Bravo, E! as well as streaming service Peacock, has the exclusive distribution and coverage rights of the event in the US. After becoming the official Search AI Partner of the event, Google will get the opportunity to showcase its AI-based products and services through various broadcast shows and social media engagement campaigns.

Google detailed some of these showcases in a blog post. During NBCUniversal's daytime and primetime coverage, NBC Olympics announcers will use Google Search's latest addition, AI Overviews, to show how it can help users find out more about their favourite sports and athletes quickly. Notably, an earlier report claimed that the tech giant has significantly reduced the visibility of AI Overviews.

NBC's Leslie Jones will also use Gemini to share information about Olympic games and Team USA. The same will also be featured on streaming platform Peacock. Social media handles of NBCUniversal will also host special events where US Olympians and Paralympians will use Google Lens, Circle to Search, and Google Maps to take virtual tours of the city of Paris.

Speaking about the partnership, Google stated, “With the help of Team USA athletes and NBC talent, we'll show how our latest advancements in Search, Google Maps Platform and Gemini can make it easier to explore and learn about the Olympic and Paralympic Games.” Notably, the financial details of the deal are not known.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini, AI, Olympics 2024, Google Maps, Circle to Search, Google Lens, Google, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Tablet Deals Under Rs. 50,000 Revealed

Related Stories

Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Outage of Microsoft Services
  2. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Teased, to Go Official in India Next Month
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live Updates: Deals on Smartphones, Laptops and More
  4. Poco M6 5G 64GB Variant Goes on Sale in India on July 20: See Price
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Top Early Deals on Mobiles Under Rs. 30,000
  6. Nothing Phone 2a Plus Launch Set for Later This Month
  7. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Specifications Leaked, May Feature This MediaTek Chipset
  8. Gemini AI to Take Centre Stage at Olympics 2024 With New Partnerships
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Best Smartwatch Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Gemini AI to Get US Broadcast Coverage at Olympics 2024 as Google Signs Deals With Team USA, NBCUniversal
  3. iPhone 16 Shipments in 2024 Not Expected to See Increase Despite Claims, Suggests Analyst
  4. BTC, ETH Log Minor Price Slips Globally, Crypto Rates See Notable Decline in India After WazirX Breach
  5. CrowdStrike Update Causes Global Microsoft Outage, Affecting Services and Bringing ‘Blue Screen of Death’
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Could Ditch Snapdragon for MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
  7. Poco M6 5G 64GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Availability
  8. OpenAI GPT-4o Mini Launched As the Company’s Most Cost-Effective Small AI Model
  9. iQoo Z9 Pro Reportedly Surfaces on BIS Website, Camera Specifications Leaked via FV-5 Database
  10. Google Offers a First Look at Pixel 9 Pro Fold; Set to Debut in India on August 14 Alongside Pixel 9 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »