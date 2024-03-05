Google Maps might be working on an important accessibility feature, as per a report. The popular mapping platform is said to be working on a new feature that shows the entrances and exits of large buildings to help users navigate directions and park vehicles in more convenient locations. The feature reportedly showed up in the Google Pixel 7a, so it is likely being tested for Android, however, it could not be confirmed if the same feature was being built for iOS as well.

A report by Android Authority highlighted that the feature showed up while testing the app. It was available in Google Maps for Android version 11.17.0101 on the Google Pixel 7a. At Gadgets 360, we were unable to see the feature on the Google Maps app with the same version number. This is likely because the Pixel smartphone was running a beta Android build. As per the report, the entrances and exits were visible when zoomed in on a building.

While zoomed in, selecting a building will show white circular icons with green outlines and will highlight the building in a red shade. The circle contains an entrance icon (an open square bracket with an arrow symbol pointing towards it). The icon appeared in front of where the entrances to the buildings are supposed to be, as per the report. The publication found the entrances across New York, Las Vegas, and San Francisco in the US and around Berlin, Germany.

One anomaly was also seen in the feature. While some buildings had the abovementioned icon, some others reportedly showed a simple circle with an arrow icon. The publication also highlighted that for some buildings, the icon was not accurately placed where the entrance was. However, these anomalies can be attributed to the feature being in the testing phase and these will likely be ironed out by the time it is rolled out for the general public.

Last month, a report revealed that Google Maps might soon roll out an update that overhauls the design of certain elements. The tech giant is said to have reworked how the user interface while searching for directions and selecting locations is displayed in the app, ditching the full-screen in favour of a bottom sliding sheet layout. Further, the report claimed that clicking on a particular transport mode only extends a bottom sheet with the map still visible in the background.

