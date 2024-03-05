Technology News
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Run on Snapdragon 695 SoC

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G may be internally known as Vivo V2303.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 16:44 IST
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Run on Snapdragon 695 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 was launched in October 2023

Highlights
  • Vivo Y200 Pro 5G could come as a rebrand of the Vivo V29e
  • Google Play Console listing includes an alleged official-looking image
  • Vivo Y200e is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC
Vivo launched the Vivo Y200 in India in October last year, and as promised, the company unveiled the Vivo Y200e last month. Now, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is expected to arrive soon as the next entrant in the Y200 series. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to confirm the existence of the Pro model, but ahead of it, the phone has reportedly appeared on the Google Play Console with the model number V2303 and an official-looking image. It is expected to run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G could come as a rebrand of the Vivo V29e.

MySmartPrice spotted the listing of Vivo Y200 Pro 5G on the Google Play Console website. The screenshots shared by the publication indicate model number V2303. The listing suggests 8GB RAM and Android 14 operating system on the upcoming handset. It is listed with a Qualcomm chipset codenamed SM6375, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU. The octa-core chipset seems to have two cores clocked at 2.0GHz and cores capped at 1.8GHz. This codename and the CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 695 SoC. Further, the listing shows a full-HD+ display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution and 440ppi pixel density on the handset.

vivo y200 pro 5g mysmartprice Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

The Google Play Console listing also purportedly includes an official-looking image that shows the phone with its curved display and centrally located hole-punch design. The handset is shown in a blue shade with dual rear cameras.

The design and specifications of the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G suggest a lot of similarities with the Vivo V29e that was launched in August last year in India.

The Vivo Y200 was launched in October 2023 with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The price of Vivo Y200e 5G starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB option. The Vivo Y200 runs on a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, while the Y200e is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Run on Snapdragon 695 SoC
