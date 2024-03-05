Nothing Phone 2a, the third smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, finally went official in India on Tuesday (March 5). The latest handset from the UK-based company runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It flaunts dual 50-megapixel cameras at the rear and has an IP54-rated build. The Nothing Phone 2a brings the company's trademark Glyph Interface with a new trio of light configurations and functions.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India

Price of Nothing Phone 2a has been set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is offered in White and Black colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart starting March 12.

As a special launch offer, Nothing Phone 2a can be purchased for a starting price tag of just Rs. 19,999 only for one day on March 12 through Flipkart. Further, the e-commerce company is offering Rs. 2,000 cashback for purchases made using HDFC bank cards. Buyers can avail additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanges as well. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to nine months.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 2a runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. It is assured to receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2a gets a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The main 50-megapixel sensor has an f/1.88 aperture lens and a 1/1.56-inch size with support for optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. The secondary 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor has an f/2.2 aperture and 114-degree field of view. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Nothing Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, 360 degree antenna and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It comes with high-definition microphones and dual stereo speakers. It has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build and supports face unlock feature for authentication.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 2a with support for 45W fast charging. This marks a significant upgrade over Phone 1's 4,500mAh battery unit and Phone 2's 4,700mAh battery unit. The battery unit is claimed to keep going for up to two days straight on a single charge. The fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 23 minutes and to 100 percent in 59 minutes. It measures 161.74x76.32x8.55mm and weighs 190 grams.

Like the predecessors, the Nothing Phone 2a includes a Glyph Interface that allows users to personalise the lighting effects on the back of the phone. The LED interface includes a new trio light configuration and 15 functions alongside ten new ringtones and notification sounds. With this update, users can assign different patterns as ringtones for individual contacts or apps. The Essential Glyph Notifications feature will assist in setting lights for select important contacts or apps. The Glyph Interface can also function as a camera shutter countdown or controlling volume.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.