Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a features dual 50-megapixel rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 March 2024 18:17 IST
Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nothing Phone 2a includes a Glyph Interface that allows users to personalise the lighting effects

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2a runs Android 14 based Nothing OS 2.5
  • It supports 45W fast charging
  • Nothing Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 2a, the third smartphone from the brand led by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, finally went official in India on Tuesday (March 5). The latest handset from the UK-based company runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It flaunts dual 50-megapixel cameras at the rear and has an IP54-rated build. The Nothing Phone 2a brings the company's trademark Glyph Interface with a new trio of light configurations and functions.

Nothing Phone 2a price in India

Price of Nothing Phone 2a has been set at Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is also available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants, priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. It is offered in White and Black colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart starting March 12. 

As a special launch offer, Nothing Phone 2a can be purchased for a starting price tag of just Rs. 19,999 only for one day on March 12 through Flipkart. Further, the e-commerce company is offering Rs. 2,000 cashback for purchases made using HDFC bank cards. Buyers can avail additional Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanges as well. Further, there are no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. 

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Nothing Phone 2a runs Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5. It is assured to receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. It sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz, 394ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen has HDR10+ support, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 2160Hz PWM frequency and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nothing Phone 2a gets a dual-camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The main 50-megapixel sensor has an f/1.88 aperture lens and a 1/1.56-inch size with support for optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. The secondary 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor has an f/2.2 aperture and 114-degree field of view. On the front, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The Nothing Phone 2a offers up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6 Direct, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, 360 degree antenna and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, electronic compass, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It comes with high-definition microphones and dual stereo speakers. It has an IP54-rated dust and water-resistant build and supports face unlock feature for authentication.

Nothing has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Phone 2a with support for 45W fast charging. This marks a significant upgrade over Phone 1's 4,500mAh battery unit and Phone 2's 4,700mAh battery unit. The battery unit is claimed to keep going for up to two days straight on a single charge. The fast charging technology is said to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 23 minutes and to 100 percent in 59 minutes. It measures 161.74x76.32x8.55mm and weighs 190 grams.

Like the predecessors, the Nothing Phone 2a includes a Glyph Interface that allows users to personalise the lighting effects on the back of the phone. The LED interface includes a new trio light configuration and 15 functions alongside ten new ringtones and notification sounds. With this update, users can assign different patterns as ringtones for individual contacts or apps. The Essential Glyph Notifications feature will assist in setting lights for select important contacts or apps. The Glyph Interface can also function as a camera shutter countdown or controlling volume.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing OS, Nothing Phone 2a Price in India, Nothing Phone 2a Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Announces Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 March Rollout Timeline: Details
Wix Launches AI-Powered Website Builder That Can Create Websites Using Simple Text Prompts

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC Goes Official in India
  2. These Samsung Galaxy A Series Models May Launch in India on March 11
  3. Nothing Phone 2a India Price Range Revealed; Flash Sale Dates Confirmed
  4. Xiaomi 14 Series Teased to Launch in India Ahead of March 7 Event
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 Series Tipped to Run on These Unannounced Snapdragon SoCs
  6. iQoo Z9 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of March 12 Launch
  7. Google Rolls Out Pixel Feature Drop Alongside March Security Update
  8. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console Listing
  9. CMF Neckband Pro, CMF Buds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Launched by Nothing Sub-Brand in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme GT Neo 6 Series Tipped to Run on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoCs
  3. Google Maps is Reportedly Testing Entrance and Exit Icons on Large Buildings
  4. BRICS Nations Plan to Create Payment Network Backed by Digital Currencies in Quest of De-Dollarisation: Report
  5. Wix Launches AI-Powered Website Builder That Can Create Websites Using Simple Text Prompts
  6. Nothing Phone 2a With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Oppo Announces Android 14-Based ColorOS 14 March Rollout Timeline: Details
  8. Vivo Y200 Pro 5G Design, Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing, May Run on Snapdragon 695 SoC
  9. Chakshu Portal Launched by Government to Curb Cyber Fraud Committed via Phone Calls, SMS, and WhatsApp
  10. Huawei P70 Protective Case Leak Hints at Triangular Camera Module Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »