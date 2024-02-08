Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design

Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter-Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design

Google Maps for Android has been updated with bottom sheets instead and is expected to stop displaying full screen results.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2024 17:51 IST
Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter-Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design

Photo Credit: Brett Jordan/Pexels

The feature was reportedly spotted on the Android app but is yet to be seen on iOS

Highlights
  • Google Maps has reportedly redesigned the location interface
  • Tapping on a place now displays close and share buttons
  • Google Maps recently added a feature to view current weather conditions
Advertisement

Google Maps for Android has reportedly received an important quality-of-life update, which will make it much easier to navigate through parts of the interface. According to a report, Google has reworked how the user interface (UI) while searching for directions is displayed in the app, ditching the full-screen in favour of a bottom sliding sheet layout. Additionally, Google Maps has also made upgrades to the Location interface which pops up when a user clicks on a landmark site for more information about it. It is not certain whether the redesign will be rolled out to users on iOS.

The new interface was spotted by 9to5Google, and screenshots shared by the publication show the redesigned Google Maps UI. According to the report, the directions search result page received the most significant upgrade. Earlier, the top of the page was filled with search fields and transportation options from edge to edge , while the bottom would show the estimated travel time along with buttons for ​Preview, Steps, and Pin.

In the new interface, the search fields are no longer connected to the edge and instead are placed centrally in a rectangular box with curved edges. The top of the screen and the sides still show the map. The transportation options have also been shifted to the bottom, which has adopted a sheet layout with a background sheet. Further, clicking on a particular transport mode does not open it in full-screen mode anymore, and instead only extends a bottom sheet with the map still visible in the background.

This new layout appears to be less cluttered and more immersive, while the removal of the full-screen transport selection window also enables users to switch between different options and see the changes in the map adjacently. These are also in line with Material Design 3 guidelines for the use of bottom sheets in apps.

Apart from this, interface changes have also been made to the Location and Places section, as per the report. A similar sheet layout can be seen when any location is tapped on the Google Maps' Android app. The sheets are again not full screen, and a little bit of the top portion of the map can still be seen which both feels more immersive and can have a practical use case of adding context to the page. The new Location sheet also comes with Share and Close buttons.

Earlier this week, Google Maps began its wider rollout of another notable upgrade to the Android app where the weather forecast overlay was added to it. The feature added a small box around the left corner of the map browser which shows the current weather within the app, as well as the air quality index (AQI) whenever available. This feature has been available to iOS users for several years, albeit in a more simplified layout.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google Maps features, Google, Android
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Beats AliveCor Lawsuit Over Heart-Rate Apps for Apple Watch

Related Stories

Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter-Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 11F 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. India’s eRupee CBDC to Get Offline Payments Feature, Programmability Tweaks: RBI Governor
  3. Google Maps Redesign Brings Clutter-Free Interface for Directions Search, New Bottom Sheet Design
  4. Itel P55, Itel P55+ With 5,000mAh Battery, Up to 45W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max Tipped to Pack Bigger Batteries Than Their Predecessors
  6. Apple Beats AliveCor Lawsuit Over Heart-Rate Apps for Apple Watch
  7. Asus Chromebook CM14 With MediaTek Kompanio 520 CPU Launched in India: See Price, Availability
  8. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Get New Game Plus Mode, More Suits in Update Next Month
  9. Samsung Galaxy A35 Live Image Surfaces Online; Key Island for Power and Volume Buttons Revealed
  10. WhatsApp to Introduce 'Third Party Chats' Support to Comply With EU's DMA Regulations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »