Google Maps users on Android devices will be happy to know that the company is finally rolling out an update which will finally let users view the current weather conditions in the map browser itself. As per 9to5Google, the feature had started rolling out in recent weeks but is finally seeing wider availability now. This is a server side update so users will basically need to be on the latest version of the app on their Android devices for it to show up.

According to the report, the feature has been available for iOS users for several years and has only started showing up for Android recently (during the testing phase). For devices that have already received the server side update, users will see a small box around the left corner of the map browser. This tiny box shows the current weather, and at times also the air quality index (AQI) (depending on availability).

Tapping on the box reveals a bigger tile which displays more details usually visible in the top half of the usual Google Weather app (available on Pixel devices) or in a Google search result for the same.

This includes the current forecast with the current temperature high and low along with an hourly, daily forecast for the rest of the day. Below it is another section which shows the current air quality; tapping on it changes the view back to the map browser with markers for the nearest area with available AQI data, or colours the map according to the AQI legend.

To recall, Google also recently announced that it would be bringing a new generative AI feature to help improve discovery in maps. The feature is currently only rolling out to Local Guides in the US and uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help users discover new places. It will use large language models (LLMs) to decide on which places to suggest to users if they are confused about where to go. These suggestions according to Google will be tailor-made to suit a user's specific needs. The feature will first be rolling out to select Local Guides, followed by a wider rollout later.

More recently, Google at its Building for India event also announced that Maps will soon be getting several new India-centric features in the coming months. This would include Live view walking, Lens in Maps, fuel efficient routing, address descriptors, local trains support, among others.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.