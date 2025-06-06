Google has reportedly started publicly testing its Search Live feature in AI Mode. As per the report, some users have begun spotting the new feature in the Google app on Android and iOS. Search Live was first announced at the company's I/O 2025 keynote session as an extension to the AI Mode. Similar to Gemini Live, the new feature allows users to have real-time voice conversations in Search. The feature can also access the camera feed and answer queries based on what it sees. The camera feature is reportedly not available to users at this time.

Google Reportedly Testing Search Live in AI Mode

According to a 9to5Google report, the Mountain View-based tech giant has begun testing the Search Live feature publicly. The publication's staff members spotted access to the feature on iOS after enrolling in Search Labs. Notably, AI Mode is currently only available in the US, and the company is yet to expand it to other regions.

Search Live in AI Mode

Photo Credit: 9to5Google

As per screenshots shared by the publication, those who have received the access to the feature will see a new waveform icon in the Google app, underneath the search bar. This waveform icon has a small Gemini sparkle added to the top. It is said to replace the Google Lens shortcut on the left side which directly opens the gallery.

As Google explained at I/O, tapping this icon opens a full-screen interface for Search Live. It looks similar to Gemini Live, but has two buttons at the bottom — one to mute and another to check the transcript of the conversation. Once this interface has opened, users can begin verbally asking their queries to the AI, and it will respond the same way.

Another, longer way to go to Search Live is by tapping the new circular icon with a magnifying glass and sparkle, which opens AI Mode, the report highlighted. Once a user is in AI Mode, they can reportedly find the waveform icon on the right side of the text field. The Search Live currently supports four voice options, Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini, which can be selected from the three dot menu.

Once the user has asked a query, the AI reportedly shows a list of websites that were used to provide the answer. Search Live is also said to ask the user more questions to refine the query and present a more relevant answer. Users can reportedly also ask follow up questions.

Search Live reportedly can work in the background, meaning users can leave the interface and go to the home screen and still continue to ask questions. Notably, there is no word on when Google plans to expand the AI Mode and Search Live to other regions.