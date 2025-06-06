Technology News
English Edition
  Google's Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a Real Time Captions Feature

Google’s Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a Real-Time Captions Feature

When captions are turned on, Gemini Live reportedly does not require the user to raise the volume of the device.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 June 2025 15:05 IST
Google’s Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a Real-Time Captions Feature

Photo Credit: Reddit/Gaiden206

Gemini Live captions are said to be available with the Google app v16.21.57

Highlights
  • Gemini Live is said to feature a new caption button on top-right corner
  • Google is said to let users customise the size and style of captions
  • The company is reportedly also testing Search Live in AI Mode
Google is reportedly bringing real-time captions to Gemini Live. As per the report, the new feature will show text captions at the centre of the screen, enabling users to follow the verbal responses more easily. This accessibility feature will also help users who want to have a hands-free conversation with the chatbot, but do not want to raise the volume. The Mountain View-based tech giant has reportedly also added customisation features for the size and style of the captions.

Real-Time Captions in Gemini Live Appears for Some Users

First spotted by 9to5Google, some users on Reddit posted about seeing captions while using Gemini Live. According to Android Authority, the feature is being rolled out with the Google app version 16.21.57, which is not widely available.

As per the reports, a new dialogue box icon appears on the top-right side of the Gemini Live interface, once users have access to the feature. Users are said to be able to either turn captions on or off directly by tapping the icon. When turned on, whatever Gemini says will also appear on the screen in real-time.

Interestingly, it appears when captions are turned on, users will no longer have to raise the volume to interact with Gemini Live. Normally, if the phone's volume is too low, the interface prompts the user to raise it before the feature works. However, that will not be required when captions are turned on. This will help those who either want to converse with the AI discreetly or are in a public place where they do not want anyone else to hear the responses.

captions gemini live android authority Gemini Live captions

Gemini Live Captions settings
Photo Credit: Android Authority

 

Android Authority also shared screenshots of the new Caption preference option in Gemini's settings. Users can reportedly go to this menu to customise the captions. The interface can also turn the feature on and off. Additionally, it also lets them choose the size of the caption and how they appear on the screen.

Google might be shipping the feature in a phased rollout, and more users are likely to receive it in the coming days.

Google, Gemini Live, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Trump-Musk Row Slams Tesla Shares, $150 Billion in Market Value Wiped Out
Bitcoin Falls to $102,700 Amid Fiery Trump-Musk Feud, Most Altcoins Log Losses

Google’s Gemini Live Is Reportedly Getting a Real-Time Captions Feature
