Google is reportedly bringing real-time captions to Gemini Live. As per the report, the new feature will show text captions at the centre of the screen, enabling users to follow the verbal responses more easily. This accessibility feature will also help users who want to have a hands-free conversation with the chatbot, but do not want to raise the volume. The Mountain View-based tech giant has reportedly also added customisation features for the size and style of the captions.

Real-Time Captions in Gemini Live Appears for Some Users

First spotted by 9to5Google, some users on Reddit posted about seeing captions while using Gemini Live. According to Android Authority, the feature is being rolled out with the Google app version 16.21.57, which is not widely available.

As per the reports, a new dialogue box icon appears on the top-right side of the Gemini Live interface, once users have access to the feature. Users are said to be able to either turn captions on or off directly by tapping the icon. When turned on, whatever Gemini says will also appear on the screen in real-time.

Interestingly, it appears when captions are turned on, users will no longer have to raise the volume to interact with Gemini Live. Normally, if the phone's volume is too low, the interface prompts the user to raise it before the feature works. However, that will not be required when captions are turned on. This will help those who either want to converse with the AI discreetly or are in a public place where they do not want anyone else to hear the responses.

Gemini Live Captions settings

Photo Credit: Android Authority

Android Authority also shared screenshots of the new Caption preference option in Gemini's settings. Users can reportedly go to this menu to customise the captions. The interface can also turn the feature on and off. Additionally, it also lets them choose the size of the caption and how they appear on the screen.

Google might be shipping the feature in a phased rollout, and more users are likely to receive it in the coming days.