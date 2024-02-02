Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery

Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery

Google Maps' new feature is rolling out to select Local Guides in the US.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 February 2024 17:18 IST
Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery

Photo Credit: Google

Google's new feature generates recommendations on a specific query

Highlights
  • Google is bringing generative AI to Google Maps
  • Google has listed a few examples of the generative AI search feature
  • Users will see results organised into categories with photo carousels
Advertisement

Google has announced new artificial intelligence (AI) powered updates coming soon to Google Maps that aim to help users discover new places. The latest generative AI feature will give personalised recommendations based on users' specific needs. It uses large language models (LLMs) to analyse more than 250 million locations on Google Maps and contributions from over 300 million contributors to pull up suggestions on where to go. The generative AI tool in Google Maps will be rolling out this week to select Local Guides in the US.

Alphabet-owned Google, via a blog post on Friday (February 2), announced the arrival of a new generative AI feature to Google Maps. The new tool will assist users in exploring new places and provide tailor-made suggestions based on their specific needs. Using large-language models (LLMs), the new feature will analyse Maps' detailed information on more than 250 million places and trusted insights from a community of over 300 million contributors to quickly make suggestions for where to go.

Select Local Guides, who voluntarily contribute reviews, photos, answers to questions, check facts and more on Google Maps, in the US can avail of the generative AI feature this week. A wider rollout of the new capability will take place after receiving feedback from these active members of the Google Maps community.

Google has listed a few examples of the generative AI search feature in use in the official announcement post. If a user is visiting San Francisco and wants to plan a few hours of thrifting for unique vintage finds, the user can ask Maps what they're looking for, like “places with a vintage vibe in SF" and the AI models will analyse Maps' information about nearby businesses and places along with photos, ratings and reviews from the Maps community to give suggestions.

Additionally, users will see results organised into categories along with photo carousels and review summaries. The conversation can be continued with follow-up questions like “How about lunch?” and the AI feature will suggest places matching the interests of users. Google claims the AI-powered feature will help in easily discovering places and exploring the world with Maps.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Maps, Google, Google Maps Update, AI, Google Maps AI features, Google Maps Features
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers

Related Stories

Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Maps Brings a New Generative AI Feature to Improve Discovery
  2. Jio AirFiber Introduces New Add-On Data Plans in India: See Price, Offers
  3. Lava Yuva 3 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Pre-Bookings in India to Start on February 8
  5. Apple Vision Pro Will Offer Over 600 Native Apps and Games Ready at Launch
  6. Realme 12+ 5G Reportedly Spotted on TENAA Certification Site; Key Specifications Listed
  7. PlayStation Plus Monthly Free Games for February Include Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising
  8. Honor Teases Magic 6 Pro’s Battery Technology, Shows Optimal Performance in Extreme Temperatures
  9. Honor Choice Watch May Launch in India Alongside Honor X9b; Tipped to Feature Dedicated SOS Call Button
  10. Apple's iPhone Sales Target Billions Below Wall Street Expectations as China Business Suffers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »