Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Meet to Support 360 Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report

Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report

Google Meet's 360-degree backgrounds will offer themes like a beach, an oasis, a sky city, and a mountain temple.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 January 2023 13:18 IST
Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Google Meet 360-degree backgrounds will be accessible for both consumers and paid Workspace users

Highlights
  • Google Meet completes its transition with Duo
  • Google Meet 360-degree backgrounds feature preset videos
  • Google Meet is also getting new in-meeting reactions

Google Meet will reportedly be updated with support for immersive 360-degree backgrounds on Android and iOS devices. The feature will be rolled out in the future with background options including a beach, oasis, sky city, and a mountain temple, according to a report. The company has also announced that it will also roll out support for new emoji reactions to the in-meeting experience. Users will be able to express themselves during a meeting by using these emoji, according to Google.

According to a 9to5Google report, Google will bring 360-degree backgrounds that move along with the user to Google Meet soon. The feature will reportedly use the gyroscope or orientation data from the smartphone to function. The upcoming background features will be videos that will move independently of the 360-degree motion, as per the report, and will include background themes like a beach, oasis, sky city, or a mountain temple.

The report also includes a short clip of the Google Meet 360-degree backgrounds to demonstrate how it will look when it is rolled out. Google will reportedly roll out these 360-degree backgrounds in the coming weeks on Android as well as iOS. It will be accessible for both consumers and paid Workspace users.

Google Meet already offers static background wallpapers, blur effects, video and moving backgrounds, and styles (such as monochrome and sepia), and face filters.

Meanwhile, Google has announced that it is also bringing emoji reactions to Google Meet, enabling users to express themselves in the meeting. The tech giant has added heart, thumbs-up, party popper, wave, joy, astonished, thinking, cry, and thumbs-down emoji to the app. Users can select the “smile” icon in Meet's control bar, and then select the emoji they want to use to express themselves. They can even select a skin tone. The feature is currently available on Google Meet for Web, iOS devices, and Meet hardware devices, according to the company. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Google
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Skull and Bones Delayed for the Sixth Time, Ubisoft Cancels Three Unannounced Games
Tesla Shareholders Claim Elon Musk Will Get Fair Trial in 'Funding Secured' Lawsuit in California
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: Interesting Announcements From Sony

Related Stories

Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of February 1 Launch
  2. Tata Unveils 12 New Cars Including 5 Electric Models at Auto Expo 2023
  3. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  4. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  7. Samsung Open Pre-Reservation Orders for Galaxy S23 Series for Rs. 1,999
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Won't Get Newer Updates, Company Says
#Latest Stories
  1. FTX Tells US Bankruptcy Court It Has Recovered $5 Billion in Assets After Collapse
  2. Keeping the PS5 in Vertically Upright Position Will Not Damage It, Report Clarifies
  3. Apple Watch Models Guilty of Violating Masimo Oximeter Patent, May Face ITC Import Ban: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Design Images, Specifications and Colour Options Leaked Ahead of February 1 Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Tipped to Be in the Works, May Debut With Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series May Include Only Two Models, Galaxy S24 Plus Model Could Be Dropped: Report
  7. Google Chrome Tipped to Bring a Toggle to Disable All Unwanted Extensions on a Website
  8. El Salvador Approves Bitcoin Bonds Bill, Will Legalise Bitcoin-Backed 'Volcano Bond'
  9. Tesla Shareholders Claim Elon Musk Will Get Fair Trial in 'Funding Secured' Lawsuit in California
  10. Google Meet to Support 360-Degree Backgrounds on Android and iOS, Emoji Reactions Rolling Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.