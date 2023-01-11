Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Music's updated library interface has also removed the recent activity tab and category list.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 11 January 2023 21:10 IST
YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report

YouTube Music Library now gets easy access to playlists, songs, albums, and more

Highlights
  • YouTube Music's library UI now features a drop-down menu
  • The library’s default floating action button lets you add a new playlist
  • YouTube Music history has been moved to the app bar

YouTube Music has been updated with a redesigned library interface on Android and iOS devices, giving users immediate access to playlists, songs, albums, and other parts of the app. The new UI has also removed the Recent activity tab and category list. In what is certainly one of the most important updates to the app in several years, important parts of the interface will now be easily accessible to users.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the new YouTube Music Library UI redesign is rolling out with a few tweaks on both Android and iOS versions of the app. After updating to the latest version, the library tab will feature a drop-down menu at the top enabling users to quickly switch among four different options: Library, Downloads, Uploads, and Device files. Meanwhile, the buttons for History, Cast, Search, and Account are available on the right of the Library tab at the top.

Users can also apply a filter while searching for content through a row of chips for Playlists, Songs, Albums, and Artists. Upon tapping any of the first three options, a new Downloaded filter will appear while Artists will show up with an option to subscribe, as per the report.

In addition to these, the newly redesigned YT Music Library has brought a dropdown menu allowing users to sort by Recent activity, Recently added, and Recently played, as well as A to Z or Z to A to filter. Moreover, the default FAB will allow you to add a New playlist and there is also a “Shuffle all” option.

Last month, YouTube Music reportedly began testing a new feature enabling users to create a custom radio list. The 'Create a Radio' feature is eventually expected to roll out for users in a stable version. The app will provide several artist choices for the users to make a selection, similar to the initial YouTube Music setup. The app will allow users to lock their “Song Selection” from the three given options — Familiar, Blend, and Discover. Then they will be required to select a number of filters like Popular, Deep cuts, New releases, Pump-up, Chill, Upbeat, Downbeat, and Focus. Once done, the customised YouTube Music radio playlist will be ready to access.

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: YouTube Music, YouTube, YouTube Music Library
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Google Reportedly Leaks Details of Upcoming Device With Fuchsia OS, May Debut as Nest Speaker
Google May Soon Allow Android Users to Transfer eSIM Profile Easily, Convert Physical SIM to eSIM
Featured video of the day
CES 2023: MSI Creator Laptops Updated, Pen 2 Stylus Announced, and More

Related Stories

YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s When Google's Pixel Phones Will Get 5G Support in India
  2. Jio True 5G Services Launched in 10 More Cities Across India: All Details
  3. iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max Models Could Get Pricier: Report
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  5. Motorola Launches Moto Buds 600 ANC With Multipoint Support, More
  6. The Best Deals on Xbox Games in Xbox’s Annual Autumn Sale
  7. iQoo 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Offers
  8. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Review: A Strong Overall Package
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 Testing Begins in India, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, Galaxy Book 3 Pre-Order Reservation Begins in US
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Begins Sending Media Invites For MWC 2023, No Mention Of Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Report
  2. Google May Soon Allow Android Users to Transfer eSIM Profile Easily, Convert Physical SIM to eSIM
  3. YouTube Music Updated With Redesigned Library Interface on Android, iOS: Report
  4. Google Reportedly Leaks Details of Upcoming Device With Fuchsia OS, May Debut as Nest Speaker
  5. Nothing Phone 1 'Beta Membership' Available for Some Users in the US at $299: Report
  6. Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro May Launch in March With Improved Specifications: Report
  7. Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Close Most of Japan Operations
  8. Auto Expo 2023: Atul Auto Forays Into EV Space, Launches Electric Three-Wheelers
  9. Xbox Game Pass January 2023: Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable
  10. Titanic India 3D 4K HDR Re-Release Date Set for February 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.