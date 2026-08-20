Google Photos might soon give Ask Photos a location-based way to display search results. A new map option has reportedly been discovered in a test version of the app, allowing photos found through location searches to appear according to where they were captured. The feature could let users explore groups of photos on a map, zoom into specific areas and open individual sets of images. However, Google has not announced the feature, and its presence in a test build does not guarantee a public rollout.

Google Photos Could Add Location Map to Ask Photos

According to an Android Authority report, the feature appeared in Google Photos version 7.89.0.966319819. The publication found a Map option that could sit alongside Ask Photos when users search for a location. Ask Photos currently uses natural language to find relevant photos and videos, including those linked to locations through their metadata. The reported addition would display these results geographically rather than as a standard grid.

The map would reportedly group photos from nearby locations into numbered clusters, with the number showing how many images are associated with each area. Users could zoom in on separate clusters and tap one to view the photos linked to that location. A refresh button would reset the map's zoom level.

The feature could make it easier to browse holiday or trip photos by showing where the images were captured. It would also bring location-based browsing directly into Ask Photos instead of requiring users to access a separate section, according to the report.

Google Photos already has a map-based view under Collections, where users can browse photos through Places and explore suggested or specific locations. The reported feature would extend a similar concept to Ask Photos and connect it directly with location searches. Apple's Photos app also offers a map view for browsing images by location.

The publication claims that it found the new interface in an unfinished state, and it is unclear whether it would work if users disable Ask Photos and switch to the traditional search experience. The existing map in the Collections section also appears more developed than the version found in testing.

Readers should note that Google has not confirmed the feature or said when it might be released. Since it is still in testing, the Mountain View-based tech giant could change it or decide not to launch it.