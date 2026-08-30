How to Recover Deleted Photos on Android: A Step-by-Step Guide

Android moves deleted photos to the Recently Deleted folder first
You can recover deleted photos from Google's Photos app, too
You can not recover permanently deleted photos on Android
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Android phone gallery can fill up quickly when you like taking a lot of photos. However, while selecting the images from the lot, you often delete a number of images in one go. During such times, you can inadvertently delete a photo that you wanted to keep for posting on social media or memories. As a safety net, to help users avoid such mistakes, Android phones do not permanently delete the photos. Instead, the deleted images are moved to the phone's recycle bin, similar to how deleted files are moved to your laptop's trash bin. The recently deleted images are saved in the recently deleted folder of your Android phone for 30 days, after which they are permanently deleted, giving you enough time to recover all or select photos, if and when needed.
If you are wondering how you can recover photos that you deleted by mistake from your Android phone, we have prepared a step-by-step guide to help you with the same.
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening
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