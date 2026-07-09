Google Photos Updated With Video Remix Feature Powered By Gemini Omni

Google Photos has started rolling out Video Remix, a new artificial intelligence-powered editing feature that uses the Gemini Omni model to transform short video clips with stylised effects and visual enhancements. The tool allows users to apply cinematic lighting, artistic filters, and background changes using preset templates instead of conventional editing tools. Google says Video Remix is designed to simplify video editing by letting users create stylised clips with only a few taps.

Google Photos Video Remix Now Available in India, Other Regions

According to a Google blog post, Video Remix is the latest generative AI feature to arrive in Google Photos. The feature is designed to help users edit existing videos by applying ready-made templates instead of relying on conventional editing tools. Google has started rolling it out to eligible Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers.

The feature is rolling out in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Turkey, and the US. It is currently available only to eligible Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers.

Powered by the Gemini Omni model, Video Remix allows users to pick a video from their Google Photos library and transform it using preset templates. Available options include cinematic relighting for darker clips, background replacement, and artistic styles such as watercolour, raw sketchbook, and oil painting. The feature is available from the Create tab alongside Remix for images, Photo to Video, and Collages. Google introduced the image-based Remix feature last year, and Video Remix now extends similar AI capabilities to videos.

At launch, Video Remix supports videos of up to 10 seconds. Users selecting longer clips must first choose a 10-second segment before creating the edited version. Google said generating a remixed clip can take up to a couple of minutes.

Google has recently expanded its AI-powered editing tools in the Photos app, with touch-up features that can remove blemishes, refine skin texture, brighten eyes, and whiten teeth. The company has also introduced a digital wardrobe feature that organises clothing photos and generates outfit suggestions with virtual try-on support.