Google Pixel Users Could Soon Get a Lookup Feature to Identify Unknown Callers: Report

Reportedly, the Lookup feature was first added to Google Pixel devices in Japan with the March Feature Drop.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 April 2024 19:01 IST
Google Pixel Users Could Soon Get a Lookup Feature to Identify Unknown Callers: Report

Photo Credit: Google

The feature reportedly opens apps that can handle web search to look up the number

Highlights
  • The Lookup feature is available only with the Google Phone app
  • Reportedly, the feature is not integrated with apps such as Truecaller
  • Earlier, Google’s Phone app was reported to integrate WhatsApp calls
Google is reportedly working to bring a new feature in its Phone app for Pixel users that will let them look up unknown numbers to identify them. The feature, dubbed Lookup, was earlier introduced to Pixel devices in Japan with the March Feature Drop, but it was not released outside the region. As per the report, Google could now be aiming to bring the feature to its smartphones globally. Notably, a report last month stated that Google is also testing a new Phone app feature that integrates WhatsApp call logs and carrier calls on the same screen.

According to a report by PiunikaWeb (via AssembleDebug), the strings of code corresponding to the feature were spotted in the Google Phone app beta version 127.0.620688474. The Lookup feature is seen when a user taps on a number that is not saved in contacts. It uses web searches to find the source of a phone number.

As per the screenshot shared by the tipster on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Lookup icon shows up after the Add contact, Message, and History icons as the fourth item on the list. The report highlights that upon tapping on the feature, a bottom panel opens up that allows users to choose from apps that can look up the number on the web. Google Search is one of the options, and when using it, the feature directly searches it on the web.

This feature is intended for phone numbers that are associated with a business as they are likely to be found on the internet. It does not appear to be for numbers for personal use as they are unlikely to be available publicly on the web. Further, this feature currently does not integrate any caller ID apps such as Truecaller, which is more focused towards identifying phone numbers belonging to individuals.

There is no word on when this feature may be rolled out to Pixel smartphone users globally, however, the report speculates that it could be released with the June Feature Drop. Further, it is not likely to be introduced to Android smartphone users any time soon, as is the case with most Pixel-exclusive features.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Google, Google Phone app, Phone app, Google Pixel
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
