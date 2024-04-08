Realme P1 5G series India launch date has been revealed. The lineup will include the Realme P1 5G and a Realme P1 Pro 5G. The company has revealed some key features of the upcoming handsets ahead of its official unveiling and also hinted at their price range. Earlier today, Realme Vice President Chase Xu teased the launch of the new P series lineup of smartphones. Notably, the company recently launched the Realme 12X 5G in the country.

Product pages for both the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G have gone live on the Realme India website. The handsets are confirmed to launch in India on April 15 at 12pm IST. The company previously confirmed that the upcoming lineup is designed specifically for the Indian market and will be available for purchase in the country exclusively through Flipkart.

The Realme P1 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the country. It is claimed to be the first smartphone in the segment to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness level and TUV Rheinland eye-protection certification. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and will carry a seven-layer VC cooling system.

Meanwhile, the Realme P1 Pro 5G will sport a 120Hz curved AMOLED display with 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness level, ProXDR support, and TUV certification. It is set to be listed in the country at under Rs. 20,000. Equipped with a 3D VC cooling system, the handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The Realme P1 Pro 5G will also be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. The phone will also get a tactile engine and the Rainwater Touch feature, which allows people to use the screen even in rain or with wet hands. More details about the handsets are expected to surface closer to the launch.

