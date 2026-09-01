Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Govt Warns Against Malicious Android Apps Disguised As Adult Content That Can Enable Financial Fraud

Govt Warns Against Malicious Android Apps Disguised As Adult Content That Can Enable Financial Fraud

The government specifically named Night Play, Reloop, Kyss, Vimo, Rivo, Nexo and Vixa in its advisory.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 1 September 2026 09:07 IST
Govt Warns Against Malicious Android Apps Disguised As Adult Content That Can Enable Financial Fraud

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Daniel Romero

Users who click on these ads may be redirected to websites offering adult content

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The government identified seven specific malicious app variants
  • Installed apps can grant attackers extensive control over user devices
  • Meta removed ads after concerns were raised by the government
Advertisement

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued an advisory against rising financial fraud involving malicious Android apps that were found to be masquerading as pornography apps. According to the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), the apps are being promoted under various names through advertisements on social media platforms under Meta Platforms' umbrella. Once installed, the malicious apps are capable of providing threat actors with extensive control over an affected device.

Advisory Against Malicious Android Apps

The government specifically named Night Play, Reloop, Kyss, Vimo, Rivo, Nexo and Vixa in its advisory, while warning that similar variants of the apps may also be used to distribute the malware.

According to the MHA advisory, users who click on these ads may be redirected to websites offering adult content, where they are encouraged to download an APK file to access the material. Some of these applications can download additional packages by presenting them as app updates. They may also install a VPN that routes the user's internet traffic through servers controlled by attackers.

The govt said that the biggest risk was when some of the apps request for Accessibility permission. While it was originally designed to legitimate apps assist users with disabilities, malicious software can abuse it to gain extensive control over a device. According to the MHA, this could potentially allow attackers to carry out financial fraud.

The Ministry has advised users against downloading APK files through advertisements, websites or suspicious links. It recommends installing apps only through the Google Play Store or other trusted app stores.

There may be cases when the malicious app prevents users from uninstalling it through the device settings. The govt has therefore advised users to check their devices and ensure that any suspicious application has been removed. If an app cannot be removed or returns after the device is restarted, users have been advised to back up important data and perform a factory reset.

Separately, Reuters reported that Meta Platforms has removed dozens of advertisements from Facebook and Instagram after India raised concerns about the campaign. The report claims that at least 39 such advertisements were still active after the govt issued its advisory on Monday.

Meta, however, subsequently removed the ads after Reuters flagged them to the company. Notably, the social media giant's advertising policies prohibit ads containing adult nudity and sexual activity, as well as advertisements involving deceptive or misleading practices intended to scam users.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Malicious Apps, Android Apps, Cybersecurity
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Appears on Geekbench With Xring O3 Chip

Related Stories

Govt Warns Against Malicious Android Apps Disguised As Adult Content That Can Enable Financial Fraud
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G Will Launch in India On This Date: See Colourways, Specs
  2. Boltt Ace 5G, Evo Software Support Confirmed Ahead of September 1 Sale
  3. Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of September 2 India Launch
  4. Philips 5G Smartphone Set to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Will Go on Sale in India Soon, Microsites Confirm
  6. GovtWarns Users Against Fake Adult Apps That Can Enable Financial Fraud
  7. PhonePe Launches UPI 123Pay for Feature Phones Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Leadership Shakeup on Tim Cook's Last Day: Phil Schiller Steps Down, Eddy Cue Gets App Store Back
  2. Govt Warns Against Malicious Android Apps Disguised As Adult Content That Can Enable Financial Fraud
  3. Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max Appears on Geekbench With Xring O3 Chip
  4. Philips 5G Smartphone India Launch Date Confirmed: Here’s What We Know
  5. Boltt Reveals Software Update Policy for Ace 5G and Evo Ahead of September 1 Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra Allegedly Listed on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Chipset
  7. NPCI to Soon Allow Users to Port UPI AutoPay Mandates Across Digital Payments Platforms: Report
  8. PhonePe UPI 123Pay Enables UPI Payments Without Internet on Feature Phones in India
  9. Vivo T5 5G Key Specifications Teased; 7,050mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed
  10. Anthropic’s Claude Closes 85 Percent of AI Safety Gap in Automated Research Test
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »