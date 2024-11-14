Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Introduces AI Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps

Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps

Scam Detection in Phone by Google uses on-device AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 13:32 IST
Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps

Photo Credit: Google

Google Play Protect real-time alerts monitor an app’s activity to determine malicious behaviour

Highlights
  • Google’s new security features are first coming to Pixel devices
  • Users can choose to turn the feature on or off
  • The feature is currently only available in the US
Advertisement

Google introduced two new artificial intelligence (AI) safety tools for Android devices on Wednesday. These tools are aimed at protecting users from phone call-based scams and malicious apps by monitoring the activity in real time. The first is Scam Detection in Phone by Google, which monitors conversation patterns to determine whether an incoming call could be a scam. The second is Google Play Protect real-time alerts which monitor the background activity of an app after it has been installed to detect malicious apps.

Google's New AI-Powered Safety Tools

The tech giant detailed the two new safety tools in its security blog post. Both of these features are being rolled out to Google Pixel 6 and newer models. The Scam Detection in Phone feature will initially be available only in the US to those who have signed up for the Google Beta Programme. The call-based safety tool will only work on English-language phone calls. The Google Play Protect live alerts will also be available outside of the US.

google scam detection call Scam Detection

Scam Detection in Phone by Google
Photo Credit: Google

 

Scam Detection feature is different from typical caller ID apps and services which use phone numbers and track calling behaviour to determine if a number is associated with scams. Instead, Google is using its on-device machine learning models to process a call's conversation pattern in real-time to determine whether an incoming call is a scam. On the Pixel 9 series, this will be done by Gemini Nano.

Highlighting an example, the tech giant said if a caller claims to be from the user's bank and asks them to transfer funds due to a breach, the AI model can process the audio information and use its database to confirm whether similar conversation patterns have been used to scam people.

Once it determines that a call could be a potential scam, the AI will provide an audio and haptic alert and show a visual warning. Google highlighted that the feature will remain off by default, and users can either turn it on for all calls from the Phone app settings or turn it on for a particular call. The company claimed that no conversation audio or transcription is stored on the device, sent to Google servers or anywhere else, or is retrievable after the call.

Google Play Protect Live Threat Detection Feature

The second feature is part of Google Play Protect, a safety tool that monitors the Play Store for malicious and harmful apps. With the AI-powered Live Threat Detection feature, Google's AI models will monitor the installed apps on eligible Android devices. If an app shows suspicious behaviour or unnecessary interaction with other apps, the tool will issue a warning in real time alerting the user.

google live threat detection Live Threat Detection

Google Play Protect live threat detection
Photo Credit: Google

 

Google claims that this AI tool will be able to detect apps which lay dormant for a period after installation to evade suspicion. Further, since users can detect harmful behaviour in real-time, it will enable them to take timely action to prevent data stealing. Notably, at launch, the tool will only focus on stalkerware, and malicious apps that collect personal or sensitive user data without permission.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Google Play Protect, Scams, Malicious apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot
Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

Related Stories

Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Is Reportedly Working on a Pair of AI Glasses to Compete With Meta
  2. Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Could Arrive With These Performance Upgrades
  3. Google Makes It Easier to Shop Online With Chrome for iOS
  4. iQOO 13 Will Arrive in India With a Slightly Smaller Battery
  5. Google Will Now Use AI to Protect You From Call Scams and Harmful Apps
  6. Will Earth's Gravity Alter Apophis Asteroid in 2029? Find Out!
#Latest Stories
  1. Apophis Asteroid Flyby in 2029: Earth's Gravitational May Impact Asteroid's Surface
  2. Spotify for Podcasters Evolves Into a New Platform for Creators With Monetisation, Analytics and More
  3. Nubia Z70 Ultra Launch Set for November 21, Teased to Feature 6.85-inch 1.5K Display
  4. Google Introduces AI-Powered Safety Tools to Protect Users from Phone Call Scams and Malicious Apps
  5. Nvidia App With AI-Powered RTX Game Filters, Support for 4K 120fps Video Capture Announced
  6. Samsung Galaxy A36 Tipped to Arrive With Upgraded Front Camera
  7. Jeff Dunham’s Scrooged-Up Holiday Special Reimagines A Christmas Carol on Prime Video
  8. Xiaomi AI Glasses Reportedly in Development With Goertek; to Compete With Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
  9. Epic Games is Bringing Back 'Fortnite OG' Next Month, With Original Map and Loot
  10. Crypto Legislation Likely Coming Under Trump, Ex-SEC Chief Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »