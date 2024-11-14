Google introduced two new artificial intelligence (AI) safety tools for Android devices on Wednesday. These tools are aimed at protecting users from phone call-based scams and malicious apps by monitoring the activity in real time. The first is Scam Detection in Phone by Google, which monitors conversation patterns to determine whether an incoming call could be a scam. The second is Google Play Protect real-time alerts which monitor the background activity of an app after it has been installed to detect malicious apps.

The tech giant detailed the two new safety tools in its security blog post. Both of these features are being rolled out to Google Pixel 6 and newer models. The Scam Detection in Phone feature will initially be available only in the US to those who have signed up for the Google Beta Programme. The call-based safety tool will only work on English-language phone calls. The Google Play Protect live alerts will also be available outside of the US.

Scam Detection in Phone by Google

Photo Credit: Google

Scam Detection feature is different from typical caller ID apps and services which use phone numbers and track calling behaviour to determine if a number is associated with scams. Instead, Google is using its on-device machine learning models to process a call's conversation pattern in real-time to determine whether an incoming call is a scam. On the Pixel 9 series, this will be done by Gemini Nano.

Highlighting an example, the tech giant said if a caller claims to be from the user's bank and asks them to transfer funds due to a breach, the AI model can process the audio information and use its database to confirm whether similar conversation patterns have been used to scam people.

Once it determines that a call could be a potential scam, the AI will provide an audio and haptic alert and show a visual warning. Google highlighted that the feature will remain off by default, and users can either turn it on for all calls from the Phone app settings or turn it on for a particular call. The company claimed that no conversation audio or transcription is stored on the device, sent to Google servers or anywhere else, or is retrievable after the call.

Google Play Protect Live Threat Detection Feature

The second feature is part of Google Play Protect, a safety tool that monitors the Play Store for malicious and harmful apps. With the AI-powered Live Threat Detection feature, Google's AI models will monitor the installed apps on eligible Android devices. If an app shows suspicious behaviour or unnecessary interaction with other apps, the tool will issue a warning in real time alerting the user.

Google Play Protect live threat detection

Photo Credit: Google

Google claims that this AI tool will be able to detect apps which lay dormant for a period after installation to evade suspicion. Further, since users can detect harmful behaviour in real-time, it will enable them to take timely action to prevent data stealing. Notably, at launch, the tool will only focus on stalkerware, and malicious apps that collect personal or sensitive user data without permission.