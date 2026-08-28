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Google Is Changing How You Sign In to Android Apps

Google Play will soon require apps to meet the Zero Tap Sign-In requirement to maintain full publishing capabilities and optimal visibility in the Play Store.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 August 2026 18:27 IST
Google Is Changing How You Sign In to Android Apps

Games are currently exempt from the Zero-Tap Sign-In requirement

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Highlights
  • Android apps and games will need to meet new thresholds for memory usage
  • Apps that fail to meet the requirements could face lower visibility
  • Google is introducing a new Zero-Tap Sign-In requirement
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Google is gearing up to address growing concerns regarding the RAM usage by Android apps. The company has announced new memory requirements for apps distributed through the Google Play Store. Developers whose apps consistently use more memory will face restrictions on Google Play. Google has also declared a timeline for developers to optimise their software to reduce memory overhead and improve app performance across Android devices.

Google Play to Enforce Stricter Memory Usage Rules

In the Android Developers Blog, Google confirmed that the Google Play Store will introduce new quality requirements focused on reducing app memory footprint as the mobile industry is navigating hardware supply constraints. Google Play will bring new performance thresholds for Android apps focused on Dynamic memory usage, Bitmap memory and DEX code optimisation.

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Dynamic memory usage will track how much private memory apps use across foreground and background states, with different limits based on device performance. Bitmap memory evaluates the memory consumed by bitmaps when they run in the background or are cached. Google also mandates that apps published on Google Play must be optimised with a minimum of 25 percent coverage across optimisation, shrinking, and obfuscation using tools such as R8.

The latest measures aim to prevent excessive memory consumption, unexpected on-device performance throttling and app terminations.

Google confirmed that starting February 2027, Android apps and games on Google Play will need to meet new thresholds for memory usage, bitmap memory consumption, and DEX code optimisation. "Apps and games that do not meet these thresholds may see reduced app visibility and publishing capabilities on Google Play. Additional details will be provided later this year"Google said.

Further, Google is adding a Zero-Tap Sign-In requirement to make it easier for users to move apps to a new Android device. Under the new rule, apps that support user sign-ins must automatically restore a user's login status during device transfers using the Android Restore Credentials API.

Apps that fail to meet the Zero-Tap Sign-In requirement could lose full publishing capabilities and optimal visibility on Google Play from April next year. Games are currently exempt from this.

Google assured that the thresholds may evolve based on the Android ecosystem and as developers' use cases change. The brand confirmed that developers will be offered enough time to comply whenever the requirements are updated.

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Further reading: Google, Google Play, Android, App memory usage
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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