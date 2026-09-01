John Ternus Takes Over as the New Apple CEO: Five Things to Know

Apple announced a major management overhaul earlier this year, taking many by surprise. On April 20, the iPhone maker revealed that its current Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will be stepping down from his position and will be replaced by John Ternus, an executive of Apple who has long been associated with the tech giant's hardware design team. Following the announcement, in a community letter, Cook explained why Ternus is one of the best people at the company for what Cook called the “best job in the world”. The transition comes at a significant time for the company as it looks to expand and foray into new product categories and services, as Cook leaves big shoes for Ternus to fill.

Here are the five most interesting things you should know about Tim Cook handing over the reins of Apple to John Ternus.