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John Ternus Takes Over as the New Apple CEO: Five Things to Know

John Ternus will showcase Apple’s first book-style foldable smartphone on September 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 September 2026 07:00 IST
John Ternus Takes Over as the New Apple CEO: Five Things to Know

Photo Credit: Apple

Here are five things you should know about John Ternus taking over as Apple CEO

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Highlights
  • John Ternus has taken over as Apple’s CEO from Tim Cook
  • John Ternus has worked with Apple for over 25 years
  • John Ternus previously managed Apple’s hardware design team
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Apple announced a major management overhaul earlier this year, taking many by surprise. On April 20, the iPhone maker revealed that its current Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will be stepping down from his position and will be replaced by John Ternus, an executive of Apple who has long been associated with the tech giant's hardware design team. Following the announcement, in a community letter, Cook explained why Ternus is one of the best people at the company for what Cook called the “best job in the world”. The transition comes at a significant time for the company as it looks to expand and foray into new product categories and services, as Cook leaves big shoes for Ternus to fill.

Here are the five most interesting things you should know about Tim Cook handing over the reins of Apple to John Ternus.

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  1. Who Is John Ternus? Today, Ternus took over as the new CEO of Apple from Tim Cook. He has been associated with the tech giant for the last 25 years, joining Apple's product design team in 2001. Before Apple, the executive worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems after completing his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Over the years, Ternus rose to the rank of Vice President of Hardware Engineering, finally joining Apple's executive team in 2021.
  2. John Ternus at Apple: Heading the hardware design team at Apple, Ternus has been responsible for introducing various innovations with a special focus on reliability and durability. He led the team to introduce the use of newer materials and hardware design, which the company says has helped make Apple products more resilient, while reducing Apple's carbon footprint. Ternus also oversaw the creation of a new recycled aluminum compound, along with the use of 3D-printed titanium for the Apple Watch Ultra 3. He is also one of the major design forces and innovators behind the upcoming iPhone Ultra, Apple's first foldable iPhone.
  3. Apple's Future Under John Ternus: Ternus takes over the reins of Apple at a crucial point for the company. The former CEO, Tim Cook, announced that the company plans to enter new product categories in the coming years. Along with new hardware, the company is also expected to launch new services, and Ternus will be responsible for their success. Days after becoming the new Apple CEO, Ternus will also be seen on stage at Apple Park in Cupertino on September 9 to launch the new iPhone 18 Pro series and Apple's first book-style foldable, during the ‘Surprise and Shine' event. Apart from the foldable iPhone, Ternus will also be responsible for the rumoured MacBook model with a touchscreen, a new HomePod, AirPods with cameras, and the iPad model with an iPhone-like OLED screen.
  4. Tim Cook's Legacy: Cook has had a remarkable run as Apple's CEO, leaving a long legacy and large shoes for Ternus to fill. Known for his supply chain expertise, Cook managed to take Apple to a trillion-dollar valuation, a feat few tech executives have achieved. He also oversaw Apple's entry into various new categories, including the Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Vision Pro. Meanwhile, Apple's other product portfolios, like iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple TV+, and Apple Music, also saw exponential growth. However, most significantly, Cook was responsible for the introduction and transition to Apple Silicon for Mac, starting with the M1 chip in 2020. Recently, the M6 and M5 Ultra became the last Apple Silicon chips to launch under his leadership.
  5. What is Next For Tim Cook? While Cook has stepped down as Apple's CEO, he has not left the Cupertino company. Instead, Cook has transitioned into a new senior role, joining the tech giant's board of directors as the Executive Chairman. In his new role, Cook will help Apple with “certain aspects” of the tech giant. He will also be responsible for engaging with policymakers across the world, leveraging his experience.
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Further reading: John Ternus, Apple, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Ultra
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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