Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of Xiaomi Clip Buds alongside its Xiaomi 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max flagship smartphones, coupled with a few new wearable devices like its Watch S5 and the Smart Band 11. The new Xiaomi Clip Buds are basically a premium take on the Redmi Clip Neo Buds launched earlier. The new clip-on buds pack several premium features, like a lightweight, partially transparent design, Hi-Res wireless audio support and more. Oddly, the clip-on buds also come with Apple Find My support, in case you happen to lose them.

Xiaomi Clip Price, Availability

The Xiaomi Clip is priced at a premium EUR 150 (roughly Rs. 15,000), which is a bit higher than its CNY 849 (roughly Rs. 12,000) launch price in China. The Xiaomi Clip will be available in Graphite Black, Pearl White, Sand Gold and Frost Purple when they go on sale in Europe. The brand has not announced a release date for the clip-on buds yet.

Xiaomi Clip Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Clip is basically a premium offering to the Redmi Clip Neo buds. The buds have a stylish, partially transparent design with exposed drivers (identical to the buds sold in China) and use a shape memory alloy for a secure grip around the earlobe. The buds are just 5.5g each, which Xiaomi claims provides all-day comfort. The Xiaomi Clip buds are also IP57 water- and dust-resistant. The buds come in a rounded case finished in vegan leather for a premium appearance and feel.

In terms of features, the clip-on buds get a 11mm driver with a claim amplitude of 0.6mm, which the brand claims delivers “powerful acoustics” despite its open ear design. These drivers use a microcrystalline metal-coated diaphragm designed to reproduce audio across a 20Hz to 48kHz frequency response range. A premium add-on here is support for Hi-Res audio codecs like LHDC.

The Xiaomi Clip also uses a four-microphone system for audio pickup, which utilises a VPU (Voice Pickup Unit) bone conduction microphone. This basically helps the buds listen to bone vibrations instead of picking up ambient noise from the air. Music and calls can be controlled via tap gestures,

Xiaomi promises up to 9 hours of battery life when using the earbuds and up to 38 hours of battery life with the charging case. Also included is support for Apple's Find My network. The buds support multi-device connectivity simultaneously and are also compatible with Apple products. The buds also support seamless switching between Xiaomi HyperOS devices.