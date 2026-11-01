How to Download and Use Instagram on Apple TV: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you spend a fair amount of time watching Instagram Reels, you can now watch them on your television with the dedicated Apple TV app. It allows you to browse videos from creators, along with longer videos and live shows, without having to mirror your phone's screen. However, the app focuses on watching content and does not offer the full range of features available on Instagram's mobile app. You'll need an Apple TV running tvOS 26 or later to use it. Here's how to download and use the app.

How to Download Instagram on Apple TV

First, check that your Apple TV is running tvOS 26 or later. The Instagram app requires this version of the software. Open the App Store from the Apple TV home screen. Go to Search and type Instagram using the on-screen keyboard or your remote. Select Instagram from the search results to view its app listing. Select Get to install the app. If your Apple TV asks you to confirm the download, follow the on-screen instructions. Once the installation is complete, open Instagram from your home screen and follow the instructions to set it up.

You don't need an iPhone to install or run Instagram on Apple TV. However, the app's exact sign-in and account verification process may vary, so follow the on-screen instructions when you first open it.

What Can You Use Instagram for on Apple TV?

The Instagram app on Apple TV is built primarily for watching videos. You can browse Reels, watch longer videos and live shows, and discover content from different creators. It also supports playback across devices, allowing you to resume watching where you left off.

Unlike the mobile app, the TV version does not support every Instagram feature. You cannot publish posts, Reels or Stories, or access direct messages. You also cannot leave comments through the TV app. So, if you want to interact with a video or message someone, you'll need to switch back to your phone.

If you can't find Instagram in the Apple TV App Store, start by checking whether your device supports the app. You'll need an Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K running tvOS 26 or later. To check for updates, go to Settings > System > Software Updates > Update Software. Once you've updated your device, open the App Store on Apple TV and search for Instagram directly.

If Instagram still doesn't appear, check your App Store region, as availability may vary by location. Make sure you're searching on your Apple TV streaming device rather than a smart TV, as these are different platforms. If Instagram appears in the store but won't download, check whether you have enough storage space and whether any restrictions are preventing app installations.

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