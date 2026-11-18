WhatsApp is said to be testing a new cloud backup option for iPhone users in beta. According to a feature tracker, the capability would let users store their chat history on the messaging platform's servers instead of relying exclusively on Apple's iCloud service. The report says the in-development feature gives WhatsApp users another option for managing chat backups, especially those running short on iCloud storage.

WhatsApp Introduces Its Own Cloud Backup Provider on iOS

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out its first-party cloud backup provider to some iOS beta testers. The functionality was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.45.10.71, available through Apple's TestFlight programme. The development follows the introduction of the same functionality on Android, where the messaging platform has also been testing its own cloud backup service.

Until now, iPhone users have primarily relied on iCloud to preserve their WhatsApp conversations, including messages, photos, videos, and other shared media. The new option, however, will let users choose between Apple's iCloud and WhatsApp's own servers when backing up their chat history.

Apple provides 5GB of free iCloud storage to every account. However, this space is shared across several services, including photos, documents, app data, and device backups. Once the available storage runs out, users must either delete existing files, manage their backups, or purchase additional iCloud storage through an iCloud+ subscription.

The feature tracker claims that users can switch to WhatsApp's cloud backup service through the Chat Backup screen in the app's settings. Here, they can select their preferred backup provider and choose WhatsApp instead of iCloud. However, users who select WhatsApp's servers must secure their backups with end-to-end encryption.

Unlike the traditional backup option, encryption is mandatory for backups stored on WhatsApp's cloud service and cannot be disabled. WhatsApp also retains backups for four months after a subscription expires. If users do not renew their subscription within this period, the stored backup is permanently deleted.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is making the first-party backup provider available to a limited number of iOS beta testers through the latest TestFlight update. The rollout is gradual, meaning users who cannot see the option in their Chat Backup settings may have to wait until WhatsApp enables it for their accounts.