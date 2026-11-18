Apple has started rolling out a new update for the Apple Maps app in India. The update adds numerous new features and improves existing functionality. The Cupertino-based tech giant says the latest Apple Maps version is designed for India's specific navigation needs, aiming to enhance the Maps experience. The update also features new AI tools for navigation. The update is said to improve navigation accuracy while offering a more immersive view of roads, buildings, parks, and shopping complexes across the country. Apple Maps now features labels in multiple languages, with the inclusion of Indian vernaculars.

Apple Maps Gets New Features in India

In a press release on Wednesday, the iPhone maker announced that it has begun rolling out a new Apple Maps update for India, claiming it will revamp the user experience. The update introduces more accurate navigation, comprehensive views, and more than 300 three-dimensional (3D) landmarks. The company also claims that the latest Apple Maps version gets multiple India-specific features, including improved Natural Language Guidance and dual-language labels.

The enhanced Natural Language Guidance feature in Apple Maps is claimed to offer “directions that sound more conversational and are easier to follow”. The functionality has been enhanced to be “more useful and relevant” to India's navigation needs by adding different “real-world details”, like pillars and other points of interest, that could help users find ways along roads that might not have an assigned name.

Moreover, the Lane Guidance functionality in updated Apple Maps is claimed to help users identify the “correct lane before they need to turn or enter an elevated road”. Meanwhile, the multi-stop routing feature lets users plan for up to 15 stops before their trips. Apple says that the routes are automatically synced from Mac and iPad to iPhone.

The dual-language support for labels will present them in English and one additional Indian regional language. For example, Apple Maps will label a place or road in English and Hindi in New Delhi, and in English and Marathi in Mumbai. Apple Maps also supports more regional languages now, in addition to Hindi. The languages in the list are Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Odia, and Urdu.

Further, Apple Maps now lets users share their estimated time of arrival with others, so they can follow the user's journey. They can also report an accident, hazard, or speed check on their route with the help of Siri AI. Also, Apple Maps now features Look Around, offering interactive street-level visuals, along with high-resolution 3D photography and improved transitions.

Apple Maps has been updated with AR Walking Directions to provide step-by-step walking guidance to users. The navigation app has also been upgraded with Cycling Directions, Custom Route Creation, and Preferred Routes update. Apple is seemingly trying to compete with Google Maps with its latest Apple Maps update.