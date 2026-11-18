Dell has added five headsets to its Pro range in India, covering both wired and wireless options. The new models include the Pro 3 Wired, Pro 3 Wireless ANC, Pro 5 Wired ANC, Pro 5 Wireless ANC and Pro 7 Wireless ANC. They are designed for workplace use, with AI-based microphone noise cancellation across the range and ANC on select models. The launch comes nearly a year after Dell introduced its Pro Plus Earbuds TWS earphones in India in November 2025.

Dell Pro Headsets Price in India, Availability

Dell's Pro 3 Wired Headset (WH327) costs Rs. 5,141, while the wireless ANC variant (WL327) is priced at Rs. 10,888, the company said in a press release. Meanwhile, the Dell Pro 5 Wired ANC Headset (WH527) is available for Rs. 8,827, and the wireless ANC model (WL527) costs Rs. 14,427. They are currently available for purchase in India.

The Dell Pro 7 Wireless ANC Headset (WL727) is not on sale yet. The company plans to launch it in February 2027, but has not announced the India price.

Dell Pro 3 Wired and Wireless Headsets Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro 3 Wired and Wireless ANC Headsets share 28mm drivers, super wideband audio and AI-based microphone noise cancellation with beamforming. Both have a rotatable boom mic, although the wired WH327 uses two microphones while the wireless WL327 has three.

The wired model connects via USB Type-C and comes with a 2m cable and a USB Type-A adapter. The wireless variant supports Bluetooth 6.0 and includes a USB Type-C wireless receiver. It can pair with up to eight devices and maintain two connections at once, with a claimed range of 30 metres. It also adds Active Noise Cancellation.

Dell rates the Pro 3 Wireless ANC for up to 75 hours of listening time with ANC off and 45 hours with it on. A 15-minute charge is said to provide up to 25 hours of use. The wired and wireless models weigh 123g and 173g, respectively.

Both headsets have memory foam ear cushions, leatherette headbands and busy lights. The wired version uses an in-line controller, while the wireless one has controls on the earcups. Both are certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, with the wired headset also supporting Chromebook devices.

Dell Pro 5 Wired and Wireless Headsets Features, Specifications

The Dell Pro 5 series uses larger 40mm drivers, compared with the 28mm units in the Pro 3 models. Both the wired WH527 and wireless WL527 support super wideband audio and have AI-based noise-cancelling microphones. The WH527 has a five-microphone system and Hybrid ANC, which uses internal and external microphones to reduce background noise. It connects via USB Type-C and comes with a 2m cable, a USB Type-A adapter and an adjustable boom mic. It weighs 185g.

The wireless version of the Dell Pro 5 uses Bluetooth 6.0 and includes a USB Type-C receiver. It can pair with up to eight devices and stay connected to two simultaneously. Its Adaptive ANC adjusts noise cancellation based on the surroundings.

Dell rates the battery life of the Dell Pro 5 Wireless at up to 95 hours with ANC off and 60 hours with it enabled. A quick 15-minute charge is said to provide up to 25 hours of listening time. The 212g headset also detects when it is removed, automatically pausing playback or muting calls.

Both models have memory foam ear cushions, leatherette headbands and busy lights. They are also certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, while the wired version also works with Chromebook devices, similar to the Pro 3 series models.

Dell Pro 7 Wireless ANC Headset Features, Specifications

The Pro 7 Wireless ANC Headset stands apart from the other models with its boomless microphone setup. It uses 10 microphones with AI-based noise cancellation for calls, alongside 40mm drivers that support Hi-Res Audio and super wideband audio. The frequency response range is 20Hz to 40kHz.

For connectivity, Dell has included Bluetooth 6.0, a USB Type-C wireless receiver and a 3.5mm audio input in the Pro 7 Wireless ANC. The headset can stay connected to two devices at once and pair with up to eight. Its Adaptive ANC adjusts to ambient noise, while AI Conversation Focus allows nearby conversations to remain audible even with noise cancellation enabled.

Dell claims up to 115 hours of listening time with ANC disabled on the Pro 7 Wireless ANC and 85 hours with it switched on. A 15-minute charge is rated to provide up to 20 hours of use. Weighing 285g, the headset also has smart wear detection, replaceable memory foam ear cushions and a busy light. It carries Microsoft Teams and Zoom certifications and supports customisation through the Dell Audio app.