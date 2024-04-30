OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to go official soon as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was unveiled in China last month. OnePlus is yet to confirm the existence of the new Nord series smartphone, but ahead of it, the handset has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site suggesting some essential details. As per the listing, the phone will run Android 14 operating system. In addition to the Geekbench certification, the OnePlus Nord 4 has allegedly appeared on the Camera FV-5 database and Eurofins website.

A OnePlus handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with the model number CPH2621. This model number is believed to be associated with the purported OnePlus Nord 4. The listing shows 4,934 points in multi-core testing and 1,875 points in single-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 11.04GB of RAM, this could be translated to 12GB on paper. It is shown running Android 14 operating system as well.

The Geekbench listing for the OnePlus Nord 4 shows that an octa-core chipset will power the phone. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 2.80GHz, four cores with a clock speed of 2.61GHz, and three cores capped at 1.90GHz. These CPU clock speeds correspond to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Unsurprisingly, the same chipset also powers the OnePlus Ace 3V.

Meanwhile, MySmartPrice has spotted the OnePlus Nord 4 on the Eurofins certification site and Camera FV 5 database. The listing reportedly reveals a 5,430mAh battery unit, this might be a reference to the typical value of 5,500mAh. It could support 80W wired fast charging. The OnePlus Ace 3V houses a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging support.

The Camera FV 5 database suggests that the OnePlus Nord 4 will have a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an f/1.9 aperture, and a 26.4mm focal length. OnePlus could provide a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the handset.

OnePlus Ace 3V was launched in China in March with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option. It is offered in Magic Purple Silver and Titanium Air Grey shades.

