How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device

Meta recently announced about rolling out the Broadcast Channels globally.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 18 June 2023 16:11 IST
How to Create Instagram Broadcast Channel on Android, iOS Device

Photo Credit: Meta Blog Post

The feature, which has now rolled out globally, was earlier limited to select creators and users

Highlights
  • The followers will receive notifications whenever there are updates
  • Followers can choose to exit channel or mute notifications at any time
  • All Instagram users will be able to view the content on the channel

Instagram parent Meta recently announced about rolling out the Channels features for broadcasting messages. The feature, which has now rolled out globally, was earlier limited to select creators and users. The social media platform started testing the broadcast channels feature in February this year. Through this feature, creators will be able to share text, video and photo updates to the invited and subscribed followers to their broadcast channels. It is to be noted that only creators can send messages in broadcast channels. Followers can only react to content or vote in polls.

In a blog post on June 15, Meta announced about rolling out the Broadcast Channels globally. Once a creator gets an access to create a channel, they can send messages and invite to their followers. The followers, on joining the channel, will receive notifications whenever there are updates from the creator. However, all Instagram users will be able to view the content on the channel.

Followers can choose to exit channel or mute notifications at any time.

If you are an Instagram creator who wants to create a broadcast channel on the Android or iOS device, here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open your Instagram page and select the messenger on the top right side of the feed

Step 2: Tap on edit or write message icon in the top right

Step 3: Now, select 'Create broadcast channel' option

Step 3: Name your broadcast channel and choose your audience

Step 4: You can choose the channel on your profile

Step 5: At the end, tap on Create broadcast channel

To join the broadcast channel, users can either click on the access link shared by the creator, or tap on the link pinned to their Instagram profile. Once they select the 'Join broadcast channel', they will be subscribed to receive notifications whenever there are updates. Followers can also participate by reacting to content or vote in polls. However, they will not be able to send any messages.

Further reading: Instagram, Meta, Instagram broadcast channel
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Realme 11 Pro 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Price in India, Specifications Compared

