Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac Launch Event Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream and What to Expect

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event livestream begins at 5:30am IST on Tuesday.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2023 11:49 IST
Apple 'Scary Fast' Mac Launch Event Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream and What to Expect

Photo Credit: Apple

This is likely to be Apple's last launch event before the holiday season

  • Apple unexpectedly announced its next launch event last week
  • The company's M3 chip is expected to power Apple's next Mac models
  • Apple is unlikely to unveil a new Mac mini at the next Scary fast' event
Apple's 'Scary Fast' launch event is set to take place on October 30 at 5pm PT — that's 5:30am IST on Tuesday in India — and the Cupertino company is expected to unveil new computers at its next launch event. The firm unexpectedly announced the event, which will be the first to be held in the evening. We already know that Apple is planning on unveiling new Mac models at the event, thanks to the company's teaser that was shared last week.

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event: How to watch livestream

Apple's upcoming launch event will begin at 5:30am on Tuesday (that's tomorrow) at the company's headquarters in Apple Park, California. If you want to watch a live stream of the event, you can visit the Apple.com website or the company's YouTube channel. The event will also be available to stream via the Apple TV+ app.

You can also watch the 'Scary Fast' event via the YouTube player embedded below.

Apple's 'Scary Fast' event: What to expect

The Apple logo on the next Apple event invite switches to the Mac logo, which gives us a clear idea of what the main products that will be unveiled on Tuesday. Apple is expected to unveil the first Mac computers with M3 chips — the first processors from the company for its computers that are built on a 3nm process, just like Apple's new A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro models. The new M3 chip is expected to be the most notable upgrade on Apple's new Mac models.

At its upcoming launch event, Apple is tipped to announce a new iMac — the first upgrade from the company's 2021 model that was equipped with an M1 chip. As a result, the next model is expected to offer a fairly large jump in performance compared to its predecessor. However, the design of the upcoming iMac model is unlikely to see major changes, as per reports.

Apple is also expected to unveil refreshed versions of its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Both laptops are expected to feature Apple's more powerful M3 Pro (12 core CPU, 18 core GPU) and M3 Max (16 core CPU and 32-core GPU) chips — which should offer a jump in performance over the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models that were unveiled earlier this year.

The company is unlikely to launch refreshed versions of the Mac mini, Mac Studio, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air with its next-generation M3 chip until next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, after Apple's recent switch to using a USB Type-C port on its iPhone lineup, we can also expect the company to announce new USB Type-C versions of its accessories for Mac computers, including the Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Retro Edition Unveiled as an Homage to the Samsung E700

